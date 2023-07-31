Filling stations in the Dutch border region are affected by the excise duty increases. Refueling is done across the border

Well, “no one” is a bit of an exaggeration. But it is certain that the filling stations in the Dutch border region have significantly fewer customers. And that makes sense, why would you pay full price if you can fill up with the same fuel a few kilometers away for less money?

Refuel across the border

People living along the border are lucky in this case. Refueling abroad is cheaper and that is mainly because taxes in our country are so outrageously high. On fuel all the way.

Ewout Klok of the Association of Energy and Gas Stations says that refueling across the border has consequences for the ‘entire border region’. According to him, something needs to be done about the excise differences, he says to BNR. I agree with him! So just make it cheaper. That must come from the government, because filling stations at the borders cannot compete with German or Belgian prices.

Prices

At the moment you pay more than 2 euros for a liter of petrol. Let’s face it, that’s just outrageous. Especially when you consider that a large part goes to Father State. In the Netherlands we currently pay the most money for a liter of peut in all of Europe. That was less in recent months, because there was a discount because of the war in Ukraine. This made the fuel so expensive that the government intervened.

Apparently that is no longer necessary, but we hope that part of the discount will remain. Perhaps an idea for the political parties to take a position on this during the upcoming elections, so that we know who to vote for.

Excise duties and inflation

Up to and including 1 July, the filling stations in the border region still had a normal turnover. However, when excise duties went up on 1 July (plus the correction for inflation), turnover fell away, according to Klok. Everyone went to refuel across the border. He continues by saying ‘this can’t go on like this’ and he’s absolutely right about that.

