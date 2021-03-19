The Real Zaragoza going through its worst moment since the arrival of Juan Ignacio Martínez. The Aragonese have only added four points in the last five days, but this bad dynamics has not led them back to the relegation places. After imposing on Malaga on the Rose garden, on the 24th date, it was 17th with two points above the 19th. Now he occupies that same position, but with only one advantage.

This is because most of his direct rivals have not scored many points in the last five days either. Of the teams that are still below Zaragoza, the Albacete and the Sabadell have scored only two points, while the Cartagena It has added five, that is, one more than the Aragonese. The Castellon raises this figure to seven, but after matchday 24 he had four less than Zaragoza, and Alcorcón is the second best team of Second in this period with 10 points, but five games ago he was last with 20.

All these scores have made the classification much more compressed in the fight for permanence. Albacete is last with 26, Sabadell has 27, Cartagena and Castellón close the relegation zone with 29 and Alcorcón and Zaragoza add thirty. But these six teams have clearly been joined in this fight by the Logroñés, which has only obtained two points in the last five rounds and has 31 in total. And as if that were not enough, Lugo, which had an eight-point advantage over relegation, is gradually beginning to be threatened by the last classified by achieving only three points out of the last fifteen. Nobody escapes from the well and more and more people are leaning into it.