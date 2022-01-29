“Nobody drinks a beer faster than Tom Brady”



This is how Vollmer pays tribute to NFL superstar Brady at the end of his career



Info This is how the network reacted to Tom Brady’s career end

Photo: AP/Mark LoMoglio





Sebastian Vollmer was once one of Tom Brady's most important teammates, winning the Super Bowl twice with him. He speaks to our editorial team about the impending end of the NFL superstar's career and brings back memories and thinks about Brady's coaching career.









This news hit Saturday night: Tom Brady is likely to end his career. Several NFL insiders reported this with reference to the football superstar himself, although his camp quickly denied it. For one person, however, a resignation would not come as a complete surprise: Sebastian Vollmer. “I’m glad he found the best time for himself to end his career. There were indications that he would play at Tampa for two more years and then end his career,” Vollmer said in an interview with our editors.

Now the career of 44-year-old Brady is probably over, even if he has not yet officially confirmed it himself. This is the GOAT (Greatest of all time), as has been posted umpteen times on social networks. Vollmer made a similar statement in conversation. “Tom Brady is the greatest NFL athlete in history and can certainly be mentioned across all sports with greats like Ali, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. No one has celebrated more success in the NFL, no one has won more Super Bowls. This career is insane. I take my hat off to him.”

The former New England Patriots player knows Brady very well and is one of his friends. Together they won the Super Bowl twice. As an offensive tackle, Vollmer was one – if not the – most important protector for the star quarterback. The two know each other well, so Brady had to be able to rely blindly on the German – and he did. The two are still connected privately, the 44-year-old Brady even wrote the foreword for Vollmer’s book. “I asked him for a foreword for my book and an hour later I had it. He was just in the training camp in preparation for the season,” says Vollmer. “Tom is a normal guy, a real friend. We spent more time together than with families during the season. He does a lot for his friends. He’s a really lovely person.”







As a player, Brady always came across as a tough dog who also made one or two enemies on the pitch. Opposing fans hated the quarterback because he was so successful – but also repeatedly involved in smaller and larger scandals. But Vollmer emphasizes what a worker Brady was in his 22-year NFL career. “Everyone listened to him, he always demanded the maximum from us, but also from himself. He was the best in every dressing room. Everyone knew that the success of the team depended on him. He always prepared incredibly meticulously for the season and the individual games and pulled us all along. He had this special mentality that he wanted to prove it to everyone. He was always snappy.”

However, one detail is surprising. “I’ve never seen anyone drink a beer faster than Tom Brady,” said Vollmer, who had one reason or another to celebrate with Brady during his playing days.

Brady, who failed in this year’s playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccanners after a thrilling comeback from 3:27 to 27:27 in the divisional round with 27:30 at the Los Angeles Rams, now wants to slow down a little and spend more time with spend with his family. Will he succeed? Vollmer doesn’t see any major problems there – although Brady has always been an active football player for decades. But it won’t be that easy, as the native of Kaarst knows from his own experience. “It’s a weird feeling to quit being a professional athlete. Suddenly the identity is lost to a certain extent,” says Vollmer. “But I don’t think he’s going to fall into a hole. The world is at his feet and he has everything he desires. The only thing he will miss is the sense of togetherness with a team – at least that’s how it was for me.

Shortly after the first reports of Brady’s resignation, a future coaching career was discussed on social networks. Vollmer also thinks it’s possible – but only after a break. “I can very well imagine him as a coach in the NFL – but not right away. After all, as a coach you are even more often in the club building than as a player. But even as a player he was like a coach on the pitch. He knows more than most offensive or defensive coordinators.”