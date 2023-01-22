Loren, son of Lory Del Santo, took his own life in 2018 at the age of 19: his pathology, Anhedonia, prevented him from feeling pleasure

One of those ailments that many people suffer from, but which at the same time perhaps are not talked about enough, is Anhedonia, which can be synthesized in the absence of pleasure and of experiencing it for any daily activity. Loren, son of Lory Del Santo, was affected by it and in 2018 he decided to end his life at only 19 years old. A drama that the showgirl will never be able to fully overcome.

In Italy there are about 250 thousand people who suffer from Anhedonia. But what is this pathology? Who does it affect and what kind of problems does it cause?

The answer lies in the name itself. The word Anhedonia in fact it derives from the Greekwhere “An” means “without” and “Hedone” means “pleasure”.

Who suffers from this pathological condition in fact, he fails to experience pleasure, for any activity that on the contrary causes it in an individual who does not suffer from it. These activities are for example eating, sleeping, having sex or simply socializing and going to playful places.

Obviously, most of the time this can lead to a strong state of depression and, in the worst case, push the individual to make extreme gestures which end his life.

The pain of Lory Del Santo

Lory Del Santo knows something about Anhedonia and the pain that this pathology can cause, in spite of himself. In fact, the showgirl lost her son Loren in 2018, when he decides to take his own life for only 19 years.

On several occasions Del Santo has spoken publicly of this tragedy. One of the most moving, when she was a guest of Silvia Toffanin in the living room of very true.

We found unequivocal evidence that he had this very serious disease, which leads to the degeneration of brain cells. It is a matter of lack of desire, of wanting, of being able to experience pleasure. An unstoppable and irreversible disease. There has been a sudden deterioration since December last year (2017 ed). His situation worsened and he had developed a dissociated split personality, but only within himself. Outside you couldn’t see anything.