Black and white and tiny, the peas squawk from above to warn the jungle that someone is entering. Dawn breaks in the Balam-ku reserve, in Campeche, and the sun gradually reveals the ruins, hidden by stones and bushes of trees. The forest guards point them out as the ancient constructions of the Mayans, they are not registered by the INAH and they have no name: only they know they are there. In one of them the smell of urine and guano is released through the crack that acts as a door, they believe that in its dark depths a jaguar sleeps during the hours of the day. This is the land of section 7 of the Mayan Train, the one that completes and closes the great work of Andrés Manuel López Obrador through the Yucatan Peninsula, in the southeast of the country. In the coming months, the railways are going to cut through this forest, the last bastion of jungle in North America, known as the lung of Mexico; but no one here contradicts the president’s star idea. Tired of people coming from offices in the capital to decide what is best for them, most of the owners of these lands have found a synonym for progress in the train.

Of the 1,500 kilometers that the train will travel, the last section, which connects Bacalar with the Chetumal airport and crosses the peninsula to Escárcega, is one of the most fragile. The route crosses 250 kilometers, most of it jungle, of which 17 are within the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, an internationally protected area.

Deforestation is already the great threat to the Mayan jungle, which also extends through Belize and Guatemala. Illegal logging and the expansion of agricultural and livestock frontiers steal thousands of hectares from the forest every year. Biologist Gerardo Ceballos calculates, for example, that in the next 15 years the Balam-ku reserve, which borders Calakmul, could lose up to half of its territory, 250,000 hectares, at the current rate of deforestation. Forest loss attacks the survival of species; some of them, such as the jaguar, the tapir or the white-lipped peccary, are in danger of extinction.

In this crystal situation the Mayan Train bursts. The environmental impact statement for section 7, prepared by experts hired by the Government, recognizes at least 25 negative impacts in this space, the three most serious due to the deforestation that will take place to “prepare the site”. The Executive admits that the use of heavy machinery will severely affect protected animals and that their habitat will also be fragmented.

Aerial view of the Calakmul reserve, in Campeche, in May 2020. Hector Guerrero (THE COUNTRY)

That same document specifies that 1,163 hectares will be affected. Most of them are ejido lands whose owners have received strong financial compensation for giving up their land. The payment, together with the numerous government subsidies received by the population in this area, one of the poorest in the country, has earned the Mayan Train and the president overwhelming support.

López Obrador has announced environmental mitigation projects that seek to recover and repopulate, in other places, the trees that have been uprooted to build the train. In addition to the promise of expanding other reserves and creating steps for fauna, necessary infrastructure for the region and thousands of jobs.

However, for the renowned biologist Rodrigo Medellín, the train “is the lace” that was missing to massacre one of the last tropical forests in the country. For Gerardo Ceballos, who chairs the National Alliance for the Conservation of the Jaguar and has been advising the Government on the construction of wildlife crossings, the threat to the jungle is serious with or without a train, but he remains optimistic: “We still have a The window of opportunity to save her is closing, but we still have it.”

King Kong Commons

Thirty-six years ago Harnolo Ortega —a trailer driver from Veracruz, alias King Kong— drove along the highway that runs alongside the Calakmul jungle. Just before a bridge, a Dutchman had an accident and stopped to help him. He looked around, he liked it. Two decades later he managed to become part of the Plan de San Luis ejido, moved the family and set up a small restaurant on the edge of the road for truckers like him. There he still serves coffee and eggs with chorizo.

The change to that fertile land did not go as he had planned: without knowing it, the land he bought was already inside the reserve, so in most of its hectares no activity could be carried out, he could not put up a paddock or have sheep . He did keep a small piece of land for the restaurant, for a milpa and for his last dream: to build a tourist house at the foot of the jungle.

This October, of that project there are only the foundations. “With every little bit we save, we advance, but we haven’t achieved much more in all these years,” explains Victoria Castellanos, his wife. Only the two of them live in the ejido. The other 140 ejidatarios never appeared. “So that? If we had the cake in front of us but we couldn’t grab anything. These lands never gave us benefits, we couldn’t cut down a single tree,” says Ortega.

Harnoldo Ortega and Victoria Castellanos, the last inhabitants of the ejido Plan de San Luis, in Campeche, on October 21, 2022. Beatrice Guillen

The arrival of the Mayan Train has been the closest thing to luck for them. The Government bought the 15,750 hectares of Plan de San Luis, not only the sections through which the tracks were going to pass, but all the plots. They left 80 hectares of urban core, where the couple lives. They have no idea what the military is going to build there, nor are they interested.

According to the project’s public data, the Ministry of Defense plans to build “facilities to house personnel who are in transit in the southeast region” there due to the “saturation of the current temporary accommodation facilities” and also “to reduce cost overruns for transportation and food. The cost of construction for the public coffers will be 1,000 million pesos (about 50 million dollars). In addition, as revealed in the secret papers of the Sedena to which EL PAÍS has had access, the construction of several “eco-hotels” is planned in the ejido of Plan San Luis.

Harnoldo and Victoria prefer not to say exactly how much money they have received, but they say it is more than they ever dreamed of. They say that a couple of days ago two men approached them, told them about the impact that the train was going to have on the jungle and asked them to oppose it. “I asked them: ‘Where are you from?’ ‘From Mexico City, sir.’ They were from Nezahualcóyotl”, he says and laughs, “from there they want to tell us what we have to do. We feel benefited”.

Xpujil’s resistance

A couple of kilometers before entering the Balam-ku jungle there is a giant red sign. Announces a new ejido, recently created, the name does not surprise the locals: Andrés Manuel López Obrador locality. A silhouette of the president and a quote attributed to him (“I want everything to be beautiful in harmony with nature”) complete the print. Support for the president is strong in this region of the country. When asked why, Ángel Coj, ejido commissioner of Centenario, does not hesitate: “The president is simple and is committed to nature.” He says that in his ejido “there were no obstacles” to accepting the train. This cattle town will even have a station. Government representatives assured them of wildlife crossings and a hospital, he says. His youngest son, Angelito, 12 years old, listens to the conversation and enthusiastically points out: maybe he will also get a university, he wants to be a photographer and an archaeologist.

That is the most shared vision in the region. In Campeche, 42.1% of the population lives in a situation of poverty, according to Coneval, and it is the eighth state in the country with the highest degree of marginalization, according to Conapo. In the municipality of Calakmul, for example, the figure is multiplied even more: 75% of its inhabitants are poor and for 94% their main source of monetary perception is the support that comes from government programs. That is the framework in which the thousands of pesos from the train arrive and the promise of jobs and many tourists.

The ejido Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recently created in Campeche. Beatrice Guillen

Compensation to the ejidos most reluctant to cede the land has been generous; to other communities, especially the poorest, it has reached 18 pesos (less than a dollar) per hectare. In the Conhuas ejido, in which 80% of the owners work in beekeeping, they took longer to negotiate, they did not have such urgency. José Alberto Becerril, an ejidatario who is promoting the conversion of Conhuas into a world sanctuary for bees, explains that the discussion was about the amount of compensation, but that “there was never an intention to refuse the train.”

So far, only the Xpujil ejido has refused to reach an agreement. His position is strong, so much so that the president has already threatened in his morning not to finish closing the section: “If they don’t let us, the train will stay until Xpujil and there is no train from Xpujil to Chetumal, nothing more than going to know who was responsible for stopping this work. That’s clear!” López Obrador threatened. Luis Hernández, a tourist guide from Calakmul, explains that much of the refusal is due to the fact that the area has a serious water problem. If he barely gets out of the showers, how are they going to do if three million tourists arrive, as the president has promised? They also doubt whether this tourism will leave benefits in the community or only in large hotels and companies operated by foreign investors. It is one of the few critical positions.

Aarón Siller, director of the southeast office of Cemda (Mexican Center for Environmental Law), affirms that the protest has been “decimated”: “Through the subsidies and through the fear and violence of the State. The project has had different layout configurations, it has moved due to infeasibility and social protest, there were no previous studies, everything is being improvised. There have also been cases of violence against the ejido authorities. Either they are bought or they are afraid. Cemda has promoted two judicial protections on section 7, which are in the First District Court of Yucatan, due to lack of consent —it affirms that the consultation they made in the communities is invalid because it was not really explained what the project was— and by habitat fragmentation.

The president has a margin of two years to finish his work. A deadline that he presses every day. The biologist Rodrigo Medellín asks to put it in perspective: “I have invited the president to make the Mayan Train exclusively from Palenque to Cancún, to finish sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 well. you will have your train. Because he is not going to have enough time”, and he adds, “that he does not deforest, that he does not persist in his interest in opening up the forest”.

