According to Girkin, the onslaught of the Ukrainian armed forces in eastern Ukraine would be difficult to withstand. Russia is struggling with “constant losses”.

Zaporizhia – Former Russian intelligence officer and prominent military blogger Igor Girkin believes that Ukrainian forces will soon break through on the front lines of eastern Ukraine. “The fact that the enemy could break through our defenses scares me,” Girkin said in a video released on Saturday (July 15). Twitter was shared.

According to the Russia hardliner, Kiev is currently trying to use all available means to advance further into the two contested regions of Zaporizhia and Bakhmut. The situation around Zaporizhia is particularly sensitive because of the nuclear power plant located there.

“No one can stop the enemy”: Girkin expected a front line breach in the east

Girkin seems pessimistic in his speech. After several failed artillery and air strikes, Ukraine has now switched to ground combat. The situation can still be controlled, but at the expense of high losses. The existing personnel and equipment are not sufficient to sufficiently exchange the Russian troops in eastern Ukraine and to allow the soldiers to rest. “And there aren’t enough reserves to restore our troops to a fully operational state,” Girkin adds.

Russia’s army is extremely thin, especially in the hotly contested areas. In the hotspots of the Ukraine war, you are fighting with far less than 70 percent of the originally deployed personnel. “Of course, this is no comparison to the situation at the end of last summer and early autumn, when a staffing level of 20 percent was normal. But our troops are constantly taking casualties, while the flow of reinforcements and reserves from the rear is lacking,” explains Girkin.

Igor Girkin during the conflicts in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine in 2014. (Archive photo) © Bulent Kilic/afp

If this situation does not change, it will not be possible to hold the front lines much longer: “If no measures are taken, the enemy has the opportunity to break through our defenses in Zaporizhia. […] If these troops die in the field, there will be no one to stop the enemy.” According to the ex-secret officer, Russia must fortify all front lines with well-equipped and experienced troops over the next two to three weeks in order to stop the Ukrainian onslaught .

Russia without reserves: Girkin blames Putin

A reinforcement of the Russian front turns out to be difficult. “Gerasimov has no prepared and equipped reserves. He just doesn’t have them. Everything he has is already at the front. […] Transfer from other areas means their weakening,” Girkin defended the army general and chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. At the beginning of July there was a suspicion that Gerasimov had been relieved of his duties. A video released by the Kremlin has now revealed that the army chief is probably in office after all.

Girkin says Ukraine has a chance to break through the occupiers’ defense in Zaporizhzhia due to a lack of equipped and trained reserves for Russia. He revealed this in an hour-long live stream. The excerpt from a 10-minute intro is below, while the 2-minute video is a short… pic.twitter.com/ftC4UzYuJl — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 15, 2023

Girkin blames Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for the tricky military situation. He is unable to make decisions and is leading the country into a catastrophe: “We have a president who is not able to make decisions. […] We could experience a catastrophe of national proportions that goes far beyond the immediate consequences of a single defeat” – Girkin had repeatedly expressed criticism of Putin.

Igor Girkin: The Russian ultra-nationalist

Igor Girkin, known as Igor Strelkov, is a popular but controversial pro-war character in Russia. During the Ukraine crisis in 2014, Girkin played an important role in the beginnings of the armed conflict in the Donbass region, particularly in the city of Sloviansk. He was one of the leaders of the pro-Russian separatists and was appointed “Minister of Defense” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. He is considered a key figure in the escalation of the separatist uprising.

In 2015, Girkin returned to Russia and founded the Novorossia movement with the goal of “preserving the Russian world and restoring a unified Greater Russia.” Girkin was a senior officer in the Russian military and served as an intelligence officer for the Russian military intelligence agency. (aa/dpa)

