After the controversy over the frontman service which had more than a hundred registered cars and which gave cars to drivers without a licence, yesterday the websites across half of Italy were flooded with the news of a lady from Alessandria had been driving with an expired license for 34 years: he had taken it in 1979 and never renewed it. In May there was the case of the 68-year-old grandmother from the Asti area who had been driving without a license for 50 years: at the time many had hypothesized that it was a very rare, random, incredible event. However, there are elements to think the opposite: sifting through the news of all European countries, no cases of this kind are found.

Not only that: abroad they have cross-checks and each camera (from the ZTL one to the speed camera one) checks the status of the inspection, the insurance and the owner in real time. And many other things. It never happens with us. Or rather, it rarely happens. And if it took months of investigations to understand that an unfortunate man had registered 100 cars in his name – seven to be precise – it means that the controls here are ridiculous. Yesterday’s case was sensational: the single judge of the Court of Frosinone, Marta Tamburro, acquitted an 83-year-old pensioner who was bored in the residence for the elderly in Fiuggi where he had moved and for this reason almost every night he took the car and went traveling between Rome and Naples carefully avoiding paying for the motorway. Which led to him being sued for fraudulent insolvency.

The fact was reported by the Autostrade company: examining the footage of the cameras positioned at each toll booth, it noticed that the elderly man was waiting at the wheel for a car to arrive at the Telepass barrier and queued up, deceiving the sensor, making him believe that to pass it was a single vehicle. In this way he had avoided paying for trips totaling four thousand euros in two years.

Once we tracked down the 83-year-old driver, we thought it was a mistake or the owner of a vehicle that was actually driven by others. Instead, to his lawyer Giuseppe Lo the old man, the pensioner explained that he was bored and had not the slightest intention of spending his evenings in the quiet but monotonous serenity of Fiuggi. And for this reason he went around: central Rome, Naples, Royal Palace of Caserta, Pompeii… The toll? For him the highway had to be free and free for all. And on the basis of this principle he had rejected any possibility of conciliation, preferring to go to trial. The judge of the Court of Frosinone did not agree with him but acquitted him. Because, as the defender pointed out, the prosecution had not produced elements with which to demonstrate the abusive passages of the terrible old man: there were no witnesses, invoices or photographs with which to demonstrate the illegal transits of the accused. In the absence of evidence therefore the acquittal.

Judge for yourself: could something like this – crimes committed under the eyes of cameras – happen in any other European country? The discouragement is great, also because the situation will get even worse: by 2027 the police will have to have 10 thousand fewer people (no layoffs because those who retire will not be replaced). This is established by the Madia Law on the “Reorganization of careers”. The point is simple: what other record of lack of roadside checks do we still have to beat? We know that an Italian driver has one chance every 39 years of being stopped for an alcohol test. One Swede every two years. But after catching a motorist who has been driving for 50 years without a license or one who hasn’t renewed it for 34, what other depths of illegality will we discover in Italy?