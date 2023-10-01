Humans infested by aliens, 0 dialogues and fear to the surface you will find in ‘Nobody can save you’, the film by terror and science fiction that arrived on streaming in September. Directed by Brian Duffield – writer of ‘Underwater’ and ‘Divergent the series: Insurgent’ – the American film has left more than one Internet user speechless on social networks due to its disturbing story and is already classified by many as the great surprise of cinema of horror in 2023. What is it about and where to watch it online? ‘No One Will Save You‘, due to its title in English, is the title you should bet on if you are a lover of abductions and alien invasions.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Saw X’ full movie in Spanish: where to watch the horror film ONLINE?

What is ‘No One Can Save You’ about?

The film is set in a quiet town where Brynn lives. Rejected by her neighbors due to a terrible event, the young woman spends her days alone in her enormous house, mourning the death of her mother and her dear friend, Maude, until, one night, dark noises interrupt her sleep and she feels the presence of strange beings in your home.

From that moment on, the young woman’s race to save herself from a retinue of aliens that invade not only her home, but the entire community will begin. In the process, she will also fight a bloody internal battle due to a crime that is on her conscience.

Kaitlyn Dever stars in ‘No One Can Save You’. Photo: Hulu

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Conjuring 4’: release date, plot and everything about the latest film about Ed and Lorraine Warren

A film without dialogue and about humans infested by aliens

The plot of ‘No One Will Save You’ It doesn’t seem to be very different from what cinema about alien invasions has left so far, at first glance; However, the film has become an experience for alien fans. Much of her appeal lies in the fact that she does not have any dialogue: only single words and many screams that will make you feel firsthand the terror that invades Brynn when she is persecuted by the aliens and her own guilt.

Probably, it is this absence of conversations that made it necessary for these other two aspects of the film to stand out noticeably in compensation: the soundtrack and the impeccable performance of Kaitlyn Deverthe 26-year-old American actress who stars in this frenetic 1 and a half hour adventure.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Saw

Impossible not to mention the image of the aliens in the film and their nauseating, although not unique, method they use to take possession of humans.

Where to watch ‘Nobody Can Save You’ online?

‘No One Can Save You’ premiered in theaters in Los Angeles and New York, in the United States, on September 19, 2023. Three days later, on the 22nd, the horror and science fiction film from 20th Century Studios reached everyone the North American country as an original of the Hulu service. That same date, its launch took place in Disney Plus and Star Plus (the latter for Latin America).

Trailer for ‘No One Can Save You’

#save #terrifying #alien #movie #dialogue #watch #online #Star