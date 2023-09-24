October and Halloween celebrations are approaching, so it is not surprising that several horror films are released these days. However, what is unusual is that they are released on streaming. ‘Nobody will be able to save you’ is the new proposal of the genre that did not see the light in movie theaters, but was launched online, and the results were more than encouraging, since the public liked it a lot and were impressed with the story, that mixes horror with science fiction and suspense.

If you want to see the new work of the American director Brian DuffieldIn this note we will share all the information so that you can enjoy it and celebrate the month of terror as you should.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘No One Can Save You’

Where to watch ‘Nobody Can Save You’?

The film, which has in the leading role Kaitlyn Dever, It premiered on Friday, September 22, 2023 on the Star+ platform for all of Latin America., while, in the United States and Spain, it can be seen through Hulu and Disney+, respectively. This new horror film It lasts 93 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

And, although its first screening was in American movie theaters on September 19, 20th Century Studios decided to bring it to other countries around the world online, so that more people can enjoy a different film, which has as its center from history to aliens.

What is ‘No One Can Save You’ about?

“’No One Can Save You’ introduces Brynn Adams, a creative and talented young woman who has been removed from her community. Lonely but always hopeful, Ella Brynn finds solace within the walls of the house where she grew up… until one night she is awakened by strange noises from definitely supernatural intruders. What follows is an action-packed showdown between Brynn and a group of extraterrestrial beings that threaten her future and force her to confront her past,” notes the film’s official synopsis.

‘Nobody Can Save You’ had an initial budget of almost $23 million. Photo: Hulu

This is the cast of ‘Nobody Can Save You’

Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn Adams

Ginger Cressman as a guest at the celebration

Zack Duhame as the postman

Geraldine Singer as Mrs. Collins

Dari Lynn Griffin as Maude Collins.

