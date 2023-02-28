Everything just goes on, doesn’t it, or repeats itself, that’s how you could say it. The Meiland family has purchased another dilapidated boarding house – this time in the Netherlands – which they will rebuild with a lot of noise, wine and complaining. They are also looking for a new housekeeper, preferably one like Nadège, whom they employed when they converted a French chateau into a hotel. And they might get two new dogs. In short, all the old elements are there for a new season. Episode one started Monday.

In all those years of Meiland TV, little has changed about Erica and Martien and their daughters Maxime and Montana. Today, after a few domestic moves, they live in Noordwijk. Maxime is married, we have all seen that extensively on television. Father Martien started a business in scarves. Maxime started a company in children’s clothing and closed it again. Mother Erica has become a member of the city council for the local Party for the Inhabitants, no one has probably missed that either.

Think for a moment, what else is there to say? Martien and Erica each had their own book out at the publishing house founded by Erica. By Martin sold 150,000 copies (according to their own account), of Erica 75,000. Maxime’s biography will be published next month. On Sunday she was a guest with her mother Humberto on Sunday, who noted that 27 was quite young for a biography. The subtitle reads: Abused, derailed and now… happy, so that’s promising. In addition, a tear-off calendar is available for the year 2023, with an “exclusive photo of the daily life of the family and dogs” each day. And at the end of this year, a behind-the-scenes book about their TV program will follow.

I can already type the reader’s letter myself, containing the complaint why a “quality newspaper like NRCdeigns to pay attention to something as “funny” as the umpteenth season of Chateau Meiland. I will also give the answer to that letter: because that family is a phenomenon that no one can ignore, neither can I. We watch them, we read about them, they are eaten. I’ll be curious to see if today’s or tomorrow’s ratings say the same.

It is just a step from Meiland to the dramatic documentary L’amour la mort (KRO-NCRV). I say dramatic, but you can also call it theatrical, poetic, baroque or exaggerated what Ramón Gieling does in this ‘vivid reflection on love and loss’. Love and death are an extension of each other, is the statement. Love gives life meaning, its loss makes life collapse.

The Flemish psychiatrist Dirk de Wachter sets the tone with sentences about how “obsessional, dangerous and suicidal” love can be, followed by portraits of people who (almost) lost their great love. Mohamed el Bachiri from Molenbeek lost his wife Loubna in 2016 in the attacks in Brussels. Michel Guillot takes care of his severely demented lover Stan at home. We see a cardiologist researching broken heart syndrome and a clinical psychologist measuring how the brain responds to rejection in love. All this is interspersed with operatic intermezzos in which mythological scenes are imitated.

Was this the prelude to the story that Gieling really wants to tell? That of his brother Wim and his beloved Mieke, who was left behind in disarray when he died in the fire from which he wanted to save her. Before her loss of love there was neither space nor attention, but now, in this film, Gieling puts his brother’s former love on the rack. Is this film a long answer to the question of how to live after loss? But what is the answer then? Because of the multitude of narration and imagination, I couldn’t hear it anymore.