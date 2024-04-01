Are you also so bad at taking criticism? I have heard that too. When my boss says she wants to “get together with me” this week, I start to get stressed.

I'm not the only one. In fact. I don't know anyone who can deal with criticism 100 percent relaxed. Yes, narcissists and psychopaths – they have no problem with criticism. The rest of the world's population, anyone who is even remotely human, so to speak, immediately becomes defensive when confronted with 'complaints have been received about you', 'where have your fresh ideas been lately', 'it is not appreciated that you you threw up in the planter', 'your behavior at the drinks was considered inappropriate', or even worse: if you hear absolutely NOTHING about your work.

That's because of our brain. Or rather: by our prehistoric brain, which is still programmed as if we were Neanderthals. That fossil brain that wants to belong to the group. And you see criticism as a danger that you will be excluded. Because then you have to fight the bears on your own without protection. Criticism unleashes our primal fear.

So no one can simply ignore criticism. That would also be unwise. Because without criticism you would never learn that it is better not to wear socks in sandals, that it is better not to email 'that's what my wife said last night' to the CEO, and that you should not have clicked on that spam email that caused your company is now being held hostage by cyber criminals.

On the other hand, you don't have to do something with all the criticism. If the national coach were to take the criticism from all 17 million football experts in this country, he would have to change the entire team ten times after 5 minutes, find another job or kill himself.

And so I thought: let me make a handy step-by-step plan for how to deal with criticism, which criticism you can ignore, and which criticism you should work on. Saves a lot of frustration. And then we can continue.

1. The first step is: breathe in, breathe out.

Quite difficult. Because your first instinct is to publicly celebrate the criticizer, throw him into a deep pit or otherwise calm him down. But if you react in anger, aggressively or defensively, the critic is already 3-0 up and it seems as if he is right.

2. So control yourself.

No you box either. So not: 'no, you pack a full house', 'you are inappropriate yourself' or 'feedforward in your pants'. In this way you make the person criticizing as important as you are. Even if that is not necessary.

3. Determine who is giving the criticism.

It is easier to ignore criticism from complete strangers, people without influence and people from a different field than criticism from your best friend, your cat or your father. Criticism from your boss, the king or people you admire is bad news, but not criticism from that one annoying fishmonger who accidentally read your column.

4. Follow the money.

What is the motive of the critic? Is he jealous? Is he after your job? Did he sleep badly? Is he not very successful? Then you can ignore it. Criticism sometimes says more about the giver than about the receiver.

5. Is the criticism substantiated?

Do they have a point? No? Don't apologize and ignore. If so, keep asking questions, ask for tips: 'how can it be improved?' Find the pain. Then you eventually arrive in the heart of the hurricane, where it is calm. And the more concrete the criticism, the better you can do something with it.

6. Improve your work.

Or pretend. And a little slime. Take the wind out of your sails. Say: 'I'll pay more attention to that from now on', 'I've never looked at it that way before', 'I'll hit my targets from now on', or 'I apologize for cutting that cable so that all servers have three days away'.

7. Apologies stop criticism immediately anyway.

As long as you do not acknowledge a mistake, the criticism will continue to fester.

8. Don't run wild. More relative.

Is anyone dead? No. Are all the arms and legs still attached? Yes. Is the building still standing? Yes. Then you can continue. You made a mistake, not EVERYTHING in your life went wrong. Criticism is rarely the end of the world.

9. Collect compliments.

As a counterbalance. Make sure there are enough. Because compliments count as one, and criticism counts as 10. That's your brain's fault.

10. Criticism is of course also a compliment.

Ha! Apparently you're important enough to be criticized. You still count. People who never receive criticism mean nothing (anymore).

11. Formulate for yourself what your goal is and what you are proud of.

As long as there is no criticism about that, you are not doing that bad.

12. Do you never want criticism again?

Then never say anything again, never think anything again, never write anything again, never sing anything again, and never do anything again. Become a hermit!

13. Letting go.

No one knows how, but it seems to work wonderfully.

14. Bravely move forward.

Bang people.