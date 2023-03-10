Stabbed to death by her husband, Petronilla De Santis dies at the age of 45. She leaves behind four children, the youngest aged 12

Another sad story took place in Carlantino, an Italian town in the province of Foggia, in a house located in via Cesare Battisti. Petronilla De Santis she lost her life at only 45 years old, at the hands of her husband Antonio.

The man went after his wife with several stab wounds in the abdomen. After cutting his life forever, he threw himself off the balcony in an attempt to end it all. He failed in his intent and was transported to the Policlinico Riuniti hospital in Foggia. Doctors have announced his condition they are not serious.

It is not yet clear what really happened inside the house, the investigators have started the investigation and it is suspected that the basis of the crime may be the psychic problems of the 54-year-old man.

What happened shocked the community. The family was well known in the area, they ran a bar. Always seen as decent people, nothing that could have predicted such an epilogue.

Petronilla De Santis and her husband Antonio were been married for years and from their relationship they were born 4 children, aged between 12 and 23 years. Fortunately, at the time of the events, they weren’t at home.

Antonio had worked as a bricklayer and farmer, but due to some health problems, he had found himself unemployed. He took care of his family and his wife. No one can figure out what might have been going on in his mind. Only the investigations will shed light on the facts and reconstruct the details of the crime.

The Mayor of Carlantino is in shock, as are all the inhabitants. He defined what happened as a “out of the blue“. The words of Graziano Coscia: