Mexico City.- A beautiful young woman went viral on TikTok, since she traveled alone on the Metrobús to go see the barbie moviebecause no one went through it.

The content creator, model and stylist @alemiarojasoficialshared a video on TikTok dressed as Barbie using public transportation in Mexico City.

“When no one stops by me to go see Barbie”wrote the influencer while she was sitting on the seat of the Metrobús and adds that she had two tickets.

His loyal followers commented on the video, which has more than a million views.

He even had to stop / Photo: Capture via @alemiarojasoficial

“The truth is, the band, I don’t know if it happened to them that they see the love of their life in the truck and they get stung and they just see how she leaves and you won’t see her again?” commented a follower.

A true Barbie / Photo: Capture via @alemiarojasoficial

It is not the only viral video of the beautiful young womansince in his social networks he has millions of followers.

Video: Barbie is caught traveling on the CDMX Metrobús

He even runs a barbershop in León, Guanajuatowhere her clients make long lines to be served by her.

Ale enjoys recording himself for his followers / Photo: Capture via @alemiarojasoficial

In her videos on social networks, she shares her day to day working, exercising, modeling and occasionally making videos for entertainment purposes.

