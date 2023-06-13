Who can understand the pain of little Kata’s family better than Piera Maggio? The 5-year-old girl has been missing since June 10

No one more than her can understand the pain of the little girl’s family kata, the girl who disappeared in Florence last Saturday. Piera Maggio knows what he means when the most important person in his life is taken away without a reason, without an explanation.

Piera Maggio in these hours has published, through her association and social channels, several appeals for the missing girl. Appeals accompanied by the description of the minor and photos of her. She asked the many people who have been following and supporting her for years, to keep the eyes open and to contact 112 or the competent authorities.

Attention, a 5-year-old girl has disappeared in Florence in the Novoli-Cascine area, Via Maragliano 100. From 13:00 on 10 June there has been no more news. Her name is Cataleya Alazarez, but everyone calls her Kata, her baby is of Peruvian origin. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a white shirt and pink long pants. She was playing with peers in the courtyard of the building occupied by her families, the former Astor hotel, where she lives with her mother, who, however, was away at work at the time of her disappearance. Kindly, anyone with useful, serious and proven information is requested to contact the competent authorities.

No one can understand the pain of little Kata’s mother better than Piera Maggio, who has been living for 19 long years look for his Denise. Denise also disappeared outside her house and since that day her mother has never lost hope of embracing her again.

The 5-year-old girl has been missing in Florence since June 10 and her mother has strong suspicions about who could it have been. He has already reported everything to the authorities, however there is no positive news yet. The searches continue unabated.

Kata’s father is in prison and, after the news of the kidnapping, has tried to take his own life twice. At the moment, for fear that he might try again, he is constantly guarded by the police.

His mother also tried to take her own life yesterday ingesting bleach. Fortunately, she didn’t succeed and now she is under medical supervision.