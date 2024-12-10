When a quarry renovation in the Betis entrenchment considerably can be due to many factors: the difficulty in framing the profile of a footballer due to the volatility of his youth, the failure to meet expectations that were not set, the excessive faith at certain moments that is not then transferred on the field, or simply issues that are not always at hand, such as performance beyond what may happen on the pitch each weekend. To give two random examples: rest or careful eating are key in the development of those who aspire to play in the elite, among other conditions. Because It is the club that manages the script from beginning to end of any player based on many sources of information that end up convincing or aborting the option of extending a contractual relationship, regardless of who the footballer is talking about or who promises what he promises in depending on which categories.

There is debate these days about the cooling of the negotiations in the renewal of Pablo Garciaa young striker from the green and white team who at 18 years old has shattered many of the scoring records, rank by rank, since he was signed by Betis, but who has now failed to make that qualitative leap that changes depending on who you talk to, who expected in terms of regularity, given that in three days, from the 8th to the 10th, he did add many minutes in a row, but he has barely managed to consolidate himself, and has one goal in 444 minutes of competition in First Federation). For sure The club, which offered him a renewal offer in accordance with his status, has other reasons to separate the Sevillian for the moment since last November 29, Betis Deportivo’s appointment against Fuenlabrada, from the dynamic that Arzu directs to an extent that is not remembered in recent times with other names that had been taking firm steps in the youth system.

He was also not summoned with Fernando Torres’ Atlético B nor has he traveled with the youth team to Italy to face Sassuolo. What no one ignores in Heliópolis is that these are not times in which Betis is turning its back on what is growing at Rafael Gordillo, even though Pablo’s matter continues to get complicated, since You can see the impulse of two predominant values ​​this year, those represented by Mateo and Jesús Rodrígueznot to mention Assane who provided the draw against Barcelona (2-2). This same Tuesday, two days before the match against Petrocub, Pellegrini sent for the training of Souleymane Faye, Carlos Reina and Elyaz Zidane, each with a tour in the reserve team. Each one on a point, something that the members of the first team are not unaware of either.

There is a clear discrepancy between expectations from the youth squad’s surroundings and Betis for Pablo García, who scored in the summer with the help of Pellegrini in a friendly in the summer, but who has not received the call from the Spanish team until just a few months ago when he came to Betis Sports. With it he managed to score on his debut in a key event that allowed the under 19s to enter the elite round prior to the European Championship. The club, through the youth football management, is always clear about the discourse to launch in these types of circumstances. A sort of warning message for those who trust that not ensuring a youth player’s horizon beyond what is signed is always a mistake: that Nobody is above Betis. The club always trusts in the professionals who, day after day, provide all the necessary information to those in charge to determine what to do in certain cases, when there is a kind of limbo that does not currently indicate where anyone belongs. of his youth players, as can happen with Pablo.









The background to Yanis’ renewal helps to understand this same situation: conversations that lasted much longer than expected, due to the tough negotiations, knowing that the forward had already seen more goals in the reserve team than the Sevillian winger. which also develops at the tip. Betis understands at this point the emergence of the footballer, always well regarded at goal for his power with and without the ball, but he also understands that the complete analysis covers many more circumstances, hence the decision to keep him away from the Betis Deportivo rosters, something that is by no means irrevocable, and it is expected to be brought back to this part in time.