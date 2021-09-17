KOnstanze Klosterhalfen improved the German best performance over 2000 meters to 5: 34.53 minutes at the end of the athletics season. At the meeting in Trier on Friday, the 24-year-old deleted the old mark of Ulrike Bruns from Potsdam, which ran at 5: 37.62 minutes almost 36 years ago. According to its own information, the German Athletics Association does not hold an official record for this infrequently run route.

Klosterhalfen was happy about the time and said that she had been looking for new challenges after the Olympic Games in Tokyo and therefore wanted to run. Over time, the Bayer Leverkusen athlete stayed above the European best of her coach Sonia O’Sullivan, with whom she is now working. The Irish rider crossed the finish line in 1994 after 5: 25.36 minutes. It was only on Tuesday evening that Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi had improved the world record over the 2000 meters to 5: 21.56 minutes.

European champion Gesa Krause said goodbye to the rarely run 2000 meter obstacle with a victory from the Olympic season. The 29-year-old won the race in 6: 10.91 minutes and enjoyed the performance in front of a home crowd. However, after the 23rd race of this season, she was also happy to be able to go on vacation.