No offers for Diego Costa. The reality that Atlético manages is that there is no important offer for the forward of the Madrid team, who could leave the Wanda Metropolitano entity in the event that a notable one arrives. But it’s not like that. Diego Costa has been at Atlético for two and a half years, in his second stage as rojiblanco, and has not had good campaigns. Quite the contrary.

Costa has scored 17 goals in two and a half seasons, numbers that are far from a forward his level. He has one more year of contract with AtléticoIf you want to get some money for him, you have to sell him now. At 31 years old, he turns 32 on October 7, the outlook for the forward is complicated.

This week it was published in Turkey that Fenerbahce would be interested in having the rojiblanco tip. The sports director of this entity is Emre Belozoglu, former player of the Madrid team. In Europe, Diego Costa has been linked to MilanAlthough the only certainty right now is that there is no offer for the Spanish-Brazilian.

Atlético need to remove Diego Costa if they want to sign another striker. And there are two names that Berta has on the table: Cavani and Luis Suárez. They are not simple signings, since they are players with very high contracts, but Atlético is on top of the two operations … in case Diego Costa can finally leave. It will not be easy, although Atlético has managed to make signings that seemed impossible.

The player, on the other hand, knows that if he is still here next season he will go free. Translated it will mean a better contract for him. For this reason, the first great beneficiary of a great Costa campaign at Atlético would be the footballer himself. The transfer market closes on October 5 and Atlético know that at the last minute this exit can be activated and, therefore, an entry. There is patience in the Madrid entity, used to profiling its squad many times at the last minute. Although also resignation, since Diego Costa’s courage is not that of yesteryear.

At the moment, the forward is training with the rest of his teammates. And she does it as always. He left the quarantine time behind having tested positive for COVID-19 and is now getting ready for the league start. In tactical tests, Morata has formed in the initial team together with Correa, although this fact supposes an extra motivation for a player accustomed to never giving up. We will see what happens next week with the first league game against Granada.

Costa knows from the mouth of Miguel Ángel, Atlético’s CEO, his situation in the team and that the club expects offers. This week they saw each other in Majadahonda and talked at length about it. But there will be no news until someone comes for the forward. For now, the striker scored in the friendly against Almería, in which Morata also scored. Costa wants to make it difficult for Simeone and starts strong.