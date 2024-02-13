President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made it clear this Tuesday that his administration has no interest in acquiring Telefos de México (Telmex) by Carlos Slim.

In his morning press conference, in National Palace, The president discarded the idea, when consulted on the subject, after the magnate revealed the financial situation of the company, which according to him has been in the red for a decade.

López Obrador reiterated that Carlos Slim's success in his businesses is due to his business ability, and not to government aid.

When asked if the government would consider purchasing Telmex, the President responded categorically: “No, no, not at all.”

The man from Tasca added that, like Slim, many other businessmen have done well, which demonstrates the functioning of his economic model, “Mexican Humanism.”

The Chief Executive highlighted that the good performance of almost all businessmen supports the effectiveness of their economic approach, and pointed out that, in business success, skill and dedication play a fundamental role, and Telmex is no exception in this case. .

Respond to Slim's criticism

President López Obrador also reacted to the statements of businessman Carlos Slim, who criticized the excessive presence of the armed forces in State companies, and took the opportunity to highlight the support given by the Secretariats of National Defense (Sedena) and the Navy. .

“Well, we live in a country, fortunately, free, where we all demonstrate, we express ourselves. We greatly respect Carlos Slim's point of view, the only thing is that I do not share it, because perhaps he is unaware of what the Army has five missions,” said the president.

“I understand that they don't like the participation of the Army, the military engineers, but they have helped us a lot,” stressed the man from Tabasco.

López Obrador mentioned the popular consultation that decided to cancel the airport project in Texcoco, which would also be more expensive and take much longer to build, in addition to the technical problems due to land subsidence.

He highlighted that thanks to the armed forces and military engineers, the AIFA could be built in less time and with savings in the cost of its construction.

“And in any case, I respect Carlos a lot, and we always talk and debate. We don't agree on everything. I respect him a lot because he is a hard-working person, who invests for the benefit of Mexico; he is respectful of the presidential investiture, which that others do not do, that insult the President,” said the president.

“They forget that it is not Andrés Manuel, but rather the one who represents all Mexicans, no one should be insulted, but I believe especially not an authority that arrives legally and legitimately, by the will of the people of Mexico.”

López Obrador warned that if Carlos Slim has increased his money, it is because he is a very good businessman, and money calls for money.