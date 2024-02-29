Claudia Sheinbaum Pardothe standard bearer of the “Let's Keep Making History” coalition, broke the final doubts about who will be behind her team for the Executive chair because one day after starting the official campaign she has revealed to the members of his entire team for the presidential campaign.

Under the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Sheinbaum presented at an event with the media the figures who will accompany her on her journey towards the election day of the 2nd. of June.

The team is made up of well-known figures in Mexican politics:

◆ Mario Delgadowho will serve as campaign coordinator

◆ Citlalli Hernandezin charge of liaison with women

◆ Adam Augusto Lopezin charge of political coordination

◆ Tatiana Clouthierspokesperson team leader

◆ Marcelo Ebrardwho will serve as coordinator of links with civil organizations and Mexicans abroad

◆ Gerardo Fernández Noronain charge of links with social organizations

◆ Ricardo Monrealresponsible for territorial liaison

◆ Manuel Velascoalliance coordinator

◆ Cesar Yanezwill be in charge of the agenda and tours