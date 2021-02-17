While we continue to wait for more information about the sequel to Breath of the Wild, the fans of The Legend of Zelda they can be happy. During the Nintendo Direct of this wednesday, Eiji Aonuma confirmed that Skyward Sword you will receive an HD version for Nintendo switch.

The game that originally came out in 2011 for the Nintendo Wii, you will finally receive a remake to enjoy it in high definition. This will be part of the celebration for the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda.

What’s more, Aonuma revealed that the version of Skyward Sword for Switch can be played with normal controls, so no mechanics will be necessary motion what we saw in the Wii.

Even so, those who wish can use the joy-con just as the wii mote and the nunchuck in the past. For this reason, Nintendo will also launch new controls for Switch with the theme of this iconic title of The Legend of Zelda.

Skyward Sword reinvents itself on Switch

The release of this remake is planned for July 16, so there will not be much left to relive the adventure of Link in the skies of Skyloft. Skyward Sword It’s a game that didn’t get much acceptance at the time for its playability with controls, so this is a great way to give it a second chance.

The story and soundtrack of this title by The Legend of Zelda They were the best sections at the time, with the graphic aspect somewhat controversial.

That is why most fans expected an HD version for the Switch, although they also wanted a collection with Windwaker Y Twilight princess, who saw his remakes in the Nintendo WiiU. It remains to be seen what other announcements will have for the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda.



