Among the 22 individuals accused in 2012 in El Paso of being part of the Sinaloa Cartel structure on this border along with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, there is no news of an arrest of a former police officer identified as the alleged operator of the latter in Juárez: Sergio Garduño Escobedo.

“Sergio Garduño Escobedo, alias ‘Coma’, was a station commander for the Chihuahua State Police. Before the cartel war, Garduño paid the tax on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel to obtain permission from the Juarez Cartel to move drugs through the plaza of this city. Garduño reports to Germán LNU, and is Zambada’s superior lieutenant in the plaza of Juarez,” says the procedure presented in the neighboring city on April 11, 2012.

“Garduño oversees security forces and warehouses in Juarez, where thousands of kilograms of cocaine are unloaded before being sent to the United States,” he added.

This case in El Paso, corresponding to the Western District of Texas and which includes the so-called “wedding killers,” is one of those indicted in at least five federal jurisdictions in the United States against “El Mayo,” arrested last Thursday.

Ten of the accused, according to the newspaper archive, were also “agents of the Juarez municipal police and the State Judicial Police in the Northern Zone.”

Regarding Garduño, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website indicates that he is a “fugitive” for his alleged participation in the crimes of possession and importation of cocaine and marijuana, money laundering and possession of weapons, and that he is presumed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Other alleged members of Garduño’s circle in this city indicted in April 2012 and recorded in the journalistic archives were “Jesus Rodrigo Fierro Ramirez (former state police officer, murdered in 2013 in Juarez), Arturo Lozano-Mendez (former municipal police officer, in prison); Jesus Mario de la O Lopez (former state police officer, in prison), David Sanchez Hernandez (former municipal police officer, in prison).”

In this indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice also describes the organization’s operations in this city during the period that the document calls the “New People’s” “war” against the Juarez Cartel – between 2008 and 2012 – and points out that the former had “money and weapons” from the Sinaloa Cartel.

It also allows us to see that “El Chapo” commanded the alleged leaders of the “assassination squads”, such as Gabino Salas Valenciano and Antonio Torres Marrufo, while “Mayo” is credited with directing those in charge of security and drug storage, such as Garduño and his group.

The indictment also accuses members of this group, such as Marrufo, of the kidnapping and murder of a resident of Columbus, New Mexico, and other people who, in May 2010, were deprived of their freedom during a wedding at the Lord of Mercy Church on this border.