It is discussed privately among some socialists. Pedro Sánchez has no interest in the Valencian Community, at least electorally. He must give it up for lost in the short term, which is the only thing that interests him. Otherwise It is not understandable that he continues without visiting the Valencians since his gig and escape from Paiportalast November. Nor do these voices understand their interest in Diana Morant, whom they consider a weak candidate, even to face a Mazón in low times.

Others comment that Sánchez prefers that Diana Morant and Pilar Bernabé have all the prominence and that they be the face of reconstruction and aid from the Government of Spain. The President of the Government is aware that his image right now is very deteriorated in Valenciaand a visit would be of little use at this point.

Sánchez acts just the opposite of Feijóo. While the Galician politician has tried his best not to discourage his Valencian electorate and put a stop to the bleeding of votes towards Vox, Sánchez, more interested in Puigdemont and the Budgets, prefers not to come for the moment, because on his own It is enough incentive for the right-wing electorate throughout Spain and for the abstention of many of its voters.

But Pedro Sánchez has to return to Valencia. He owes it to the Valencians. He is the President of the Government and must show his face. Beyond electoral interest (his attitude right now is detrimental to his party and very beneficial to the Government of Carlos Mazón), State institutions are more important than the people who occupy them. Democracy is not just about elections and staying in power. In this sense it could be said that Sánchez is still “knocked out” by what he experienced in Paiporta.