Almost no news from British tourists. That is the summary of day one after the new order of the Spanish Government that allows travelers from the United Kingdom to enter the country without restrictions or diagnostic tests for coronavirus. The main destinations do not notice a significant increase in visits, at least for the moment, due to the brake imposed by the mandatory controls on their return. “When we return we will have to quarantine for 10 days. They have already given me the first dose of the vaccine and the second will be given on July 1 ”, Gabin complained this Monday upon his arrival in Mallorca from Manchester.

In the Balearic Islands, the elimination of the mobility brake for travelers from the United Kingdom has not had a special impact. At Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport there were only three scheduled arrivals, of planes from Manchester, Newcastle and London, which have landed with practically half the number of passengers for which they have capacity. Something similar to what happened in the main Canarian aerodromes (Tenerife South and Gran Canaria), where the rooms were empty and only one flight had been scheduled in each of the two facilities, both in the morning, originating in the United Kingdom . The main hoteliers, in fact, rule out that variations in the reception of customers are noticed at least until July.

Passengers from the United Kingdom have only been asked to fill out a form in which they have to specify the place where they are staying and their contact details. “We live in Mallorca. We have been quarantining in England and now when we return they have not asked us for anything, but at the airport you meet with travelers from other places who do have to present the PCR test ”, said Claire, another traveler who has arrived with her two children those who have had their temperature taken. Although the airport seems somewhat more lively, the impact of these travelers is almost testimonial compared to years before the pandemic. In fact, most of the operations are domestic flights or from cities in Germany.

The British Government, meanwhile, maintains the stake and the messages of the Executive continue to be restrictive. This Monday it was the turn of the Secretary of State for Business of the United Kingdom, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who was blunt: “The recommendation remains that they do not go unless it is essential,” said Trevelyan in statements to Sky News, to which he added: “The reality is that, at the moment, the countries in amber [entre ellos España, Francia o Italia, entre otros] they do not meet the criteria established by our scientists to become green “.

Being in the amber classification implies that travelers will be obliged, upon their return, to keep a quarantine of 10 days. In addition, you will have to pay for a PCR, carried out in the 72 hours prior to your return flight. And before setting foot on the plane, you will have to have booked two more tests online, which will be carried out on British soil.

These restrictions greatly complicate the reactivation of the Spanish sector, which explains the communication campaign of the Government in recent weeks to try to reverse the situation. The travel industry in Spain is at stake, since the British market is the most important in number of visitors (18 million travelers arrived in 2019, 21.6% of the total). Hence, Fernando Valdés, Secretary of State for Tourism of Spain, also in statements to Sky News, make clear that desire that the country leave amber in June thanks to the advance of vaccination and the low incidence of the virus. Valdés also highlighted that destinations such as the Balearic Islands, the Costa Blanca or Malaga have levels of contagion similar to those registered in the United Kingdom.

Mid-gas hotels

The green light for British travelers has not translated into more hotel openings either. In Calvià, where most of the visitors come from this country, only 35% of the plant is open. Both the business federations and the Government of the islands have asked London to separate the situation of the two archipelagos of the Peninsula and value them independently as a holiday destination. In the Playa de Palma area, which is mainly German tourism, there has been an increase in visitors and expects to reach 75% of the open hotel plant in the coming weeks.

In the case of the Canary Islands, this alternative is less viable, since they depend more on the United Kingdom (they account for 37% of those who visited the region in 2019). Germany is also important, but it is far behind (it contributes slightly more than 19% of travelers). Hence the concern in the community, knowing that their future is in the hands of Boris Johnson’s government deciding to turn on the tap.

On the Costa del Sol, for its part, the trickle of tourists is gradually being noticed in the streets, the beaches and the hotel business, although the situation is still far from pre-Covid times. It is true that half of the hotel plant has already opened, but many others are delaying its reopening. For example, the Alay hotel, in Benalmádena, which had planned to open its doors at the beginning of June, but has now been changed until the second fortnight. “Until the British Government does not eliminate the mandatory quarantine, the British will prefer Portugal or any other destination before the Costa del Sol,” says Álvaro Reyes, the establishment’s marketing manager.

The absence of these tourists is also noticeable at the Malaga airport. This Monday there were barely a dozen flights from the United Kingdom, most from London and with more travelers for business than tourism. Aena’s forecast is that the figures are maintained, that is, that the Malaga airport complex will continue for the next few days with just a handful of departures and arrivals with the British Isles as origin or destination. Insufficient for the sector.