Feyenoord and PSV made their presence felt in the Champions League this week, but there are no new names from those clubs in the Dutch squad for two European Championship qualifiers. National coach Ronald Koeman wants as much stability as possible, now that leaders such as Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Matthijs de Ligt are injured.
Maarten Wijffels
Latest update:
15:41
