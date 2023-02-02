It seems that the new E-class Estate will be the last of the station wagons for Mercedes.

Mercedes may not be as inseparable from station wagons as Audi or Volvo that is, but Das Haus has also been involved in Estates and Wagons since the 1970s. In addition, they have had a wider range of stations than any other brand.

Mercedes has been working for a while to get the broom through the range. This has already cost a station wagon its head: the CLS Shooting Brake. However, the Germans want to scrap much more. In fact, they plan to stop station wagons altogether.

This is evident from interviews with Car and Driver with various Mercedes bobos. According to them, there is little or no room for station wagons, coupes and convertibles in Mercedes’ future plans. Unfortunately, the fact that coupes and convertibles are going to disappear is not a huge surprise, but station wagons are apparently also passé.

The range of station wagons is of course already thinning out, but that is mainly in the non-premium segment. The German premium brands are currently still doing good business with station wagons. But apparently Mercedes no longer sees any benefit in the long term.

“We simply don’t need station wagons or low-selling two-door models to boost volumes,” said a member of the Mercedes strategy team.

In any case, Mercedes will come with one station wagon: the new one E class Estate. We will get to see them this year if all goes well. This model will last another seven years, so the station wagon has not yet disappeared from the Mercedes showrooms. However, this will be the last, as it looks now.

There are also a coupé and a convertible in the pipeline: the CLE. It replaces the C and E-class Coupé and Cabrio at the same time. The CLE will also be the last of the Mohicans. After that, Mercedes will probably focus purely on sedans and crossovers, as we are already seeing with the EQ range.

