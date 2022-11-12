OfChristoph Gschossmann shut down

There are voices in the US that are in favor of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. But the attacked nation excludes that.

Munich/Kyiv – How does the war in Ukraine end? On the battlefield or at the negotiating table? While there are efforts in the US to realize the latter, Ukraine itself has now ruled this out. The attacked state is not considering negotiations with Russia to end the war, its chief prosecutor, Andriy Kostin, told the British broadcaster BBC.

Ukraine war: Kyiv wants to hold Russia accountable for war

US media recently claimed that US officials had encouraged Ukraine’s leadership to tone down opposition to negotiations. Kostin, on the other hand, said Russia must be held accountable for the war it started. He is striving for the establishment of an international special court and in the interview repeated calls for war reparations through the confiscation of Russian assets.

US Chief of Staff Mark Milley said: “If there is an opportunity to negotiate, if peace can be achieved, seize it. Seize the moment.” According to a report in the newspaper, the US government led by President Joe Biden New York Times However, be against negotiating now, as Biden himself indicated: “It’s up to the Ukrainians. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Biden said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Ukraine negotiations?: Different voices in the US on diplomacy

According to officials close to Milley, Milley’s position stems from the fact that the US military has been providing Ukraine with many materials related to the Ukraine war, and is currently scouring the globe for materials to help Ukraine through the winter, such as heaters and generators. This raises concerns about the length of this war.

However, Kostin dismisses potential negotiations. “People suffer from the aggression [des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir] Putin in Ukraine,” he told the British news portal. “I don’t think that the question of resuming negotiations is possible,” he said.

He pointed out that observers experience the war differently than the Ukrainians themselves. “They don’t hear rockets. They don’t know what bombing is. They don’t know what killing, raping, looting is.” He acknowledged that Europeans were paying higher prices for food and fuel, but countered that “Ukrainians are paying with their lives for the same fight”.

No peace talks since the first weeks of the invasion

There have been no peace talks between Russians and Ukrainians since the first weeks of the invasion, although the two sides agreed to a UN-brokered grain deal in July. An international tribunal could get loud BBC make difficult. Neither Ukraine nor Russia, for example, have acceded to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court.

Notwithstanding, Kostin stressed the importance of international cooperation in gathering evidence and testimonies needed to build a legal case. When asked about the mass graves found in Izyum in the Kharkiv region, he said there were signs of premeditated killing and torture “in practically every village and town”.

There are also increasing numbers of cases of rape and sexual violence against women and children. According to him, when Kostin took over from his predecessor Iryna Venediktova, there were 40 cases. Now, he said, they are investigating more than 100 cases – including from the Kherson region, which Russia had occupied for eight months. (cg)

