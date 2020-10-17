They arrive good news from Italy. The serious situation facing the Giro d’Italia on the occasion of the coronavirus, That has forced entire teams like Mitchelton and Jumbo to abandon, has taken the first step to calm down. RCS Sport, the race organizer, and the UCI decided to go a step beyond the protocol and subject the race participants to a rapid test.

Total, 512 antigen tests were performed on runners and staff at team hotels in the past two days, and none of them were positive. If it had, the contagion would have been confirmed through a PCR test. Now, the Giro faces the time trial on Saturday and the mountainous day on Sunday before the second rest day, which will be on Monday, and in which the participants will again undergo a PCR test, as ordered by the protocol.

“In accordance with the UCI and the Giro d’Italia teams, RCS Sport has subjected the latter to new antigenic controls, in order to reinforce the health measures provided by the ICU protocol, and in compliance with the containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health of the Italian Republic. In the case of a positive antigen test result, the protocol requires that a PCR test be performed to validate the result. No runners and no staff members tested positive. Following the UCI protocol, a new series of PCR control tests will be carried out on the second rest day of October 19 “, read the joint statement from the Giro organizer and the UCI, who seem to breathe a little more when seeing that, for now, the spread of the virus in the test is being contained.