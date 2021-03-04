Travelers from Autonomous Communities with a cumulative incidence rate of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days won’t have to present a negative PCR test to enter the Balearic Islands from today.

Only five Autonomous Communities meet the 100 cases threshold and will be able to travel without proving that they are not infected with coronavirus. They are Castilla la Mancha with an incidence rate of 95.73; the Valencian Community with 91.35; Estremadura with 50.58; Murcia with 86.82 and The Rioja with 76.39.

However, travelers from Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Ceuta, Galicia, Madrid, Melilla and Navarre will have to present a negative PCR when arriving at Balearic ports and airports.

Ministry of Health data will be used to determing which Communities don’t have to submit a negative PCR test and the list will be updated every fortnight, depending on their accumulated incidence rate in 14 days.

The Government wants to minimize mobility to reduce infections and prevent a 4th wave of Covid-19.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez is insisting that the Covid measures be revised twice more before Easter and there are two Governing Council meetings on March 12 and March 26, so the restrictions may change.

Minister Gómez also said that port and airport controls will be maintained and travel restrictions may be tightened even further.

“Experts are in favor of lowering the qualifying cumulative incidence rate for travel from 100 to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, “she said.

Passengers still have to fill in a form giving their details, health information and reason for travel and hand it in when they arrive in the Balearic Islands.