Masks can be washed at 30 or 40 degrees with the rest of the laundry, according to the Academy of Medicine. (ARIANE SCHWAB / RADIOFRANCE)

It will be much more practical, for everyone: in a press release published on Tuesday, September 8, the Academy of Medicine believes that washing our fabric masks at 60 ° C is not justified. This is a recommendation that is more practical than technical: for academics, wearing a mask must become one of our daily actions, such as brushing your teeth. We will have to hold out over time in the face of this coronavirus epidemic, warns the medical academy, so it must become routine, understandable and acceptable.

Most French people wash their laundry at 30 ° or 40 °. Firstly because it is the advice given by public bodies like theAdeme so that it consumes less energy. Which is best for our bills and our environment. In addition, we use detergents which already have a detergent action, even at low temperatures. When you iron your masks afterwards at 120 ° -140 ° C, you get rid of the virus. For the Academy of Medicine, our weekly fabric masks can therefore be washed with the rest of our laundry, so that it becomes a reflex, a bit like changing your underwear every day.

Washing the laundry in contact with the virus at 60 ° C is a recommendation of the High Council of Public Health, the French society of hospital hygiene and even the” National Medicines Safety Agency. But it was published last April, in the midst of an epidemic wave. Today, we wear masks everywhere: at work, in the street, in class, even when we don’t see a sick person. The Academy thinks about economic and ecological constraints. For her, it would be worse if people didn’t wear masks at all. She reminds us that the surgical mask should be preferred for care activities or for people with symptoms.

The fabric mask is more practical but remains less filtering. It is true that a standard fabric mask has around 70% filtration efficiency, compared to 90 to 95% for surgeons. If it is wet, it must be changed, already because it is unpleasant, and then because it no longer filters. Same thing if the fibers relax with the detergents. The Academy recommends not to use it for more than a day when other institutions recommend changing it every four hours. It is clear that the recommendations of the Academy of Medicine are more attached to the principle of reality than to the strictest precautionary principle.