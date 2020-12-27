Eating healthy does not mean that you have to give up your favorite food. Instead, you will need to keep healthy material in place of unhealthy material. For example, if you have a desire to eat burgers, then you can make healthy potato-free patties.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has shared a very easy recipe of making patties with sweet potato and instant oats in a Twitter post. The sweet potato patty will taste great.

Sweet potato and oat patties

4 medium sweet potato

One spoon ginger and green chilli paste

One-fourth teaspoon instant oats

45 grams peas

A spoonful of Chaat Masala

One teaspoon dried mango powder

A spoonful of lemon juice

A spoonful of cumin powder

½ teaspoon red chili powder

One-fourth teaspoon garam masala powder

Black salt to taste

25 grams Coriander leaves

Sweet potato and oat patty recipe

Wash and clean the sweet potato and boil in the pressure cooker with the peas until they become soft. Once cooked, remove the skin and mash it well. Meanwhile, roast the roasted oats in a wide pan and keep them aside. Mix all the ingredients including roasted oats with crushed sweet potato in a bowl, leaving oil. Now shape the mixture in the shape of a medium sized patty ball. Fry the pan with some oil till it becomes golden brown. Use a sweet potato strip with the prepared fresh chutney.

