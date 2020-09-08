Russia intends to ban the sale of all sorts of non-automotive gas at filling stations, together with ship and furnace gas. The Ministry of Trade and Commerce, with the participation of Rosstandart, has developed a draft authorities decree permitting from January 1, 2021, the sale of solely motor gasoline and diesel gas at filling stations. Izvestia received acquainted with the doc. Now there aren’t any such restrictions within the nation. Drivers usually know they’re refueling with marine gas, however they do it to save cash. As a consequence of their excessive sulfur content material, they injury the atmosphere and render engines unusable. True, in some instances, motorists fall for the bait of scammers promoting a surrogate beneath the guise of an unusual diesel engine.

Because the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce defined to Izvestia, now in Russia there isn’t any direct ban on the sale of marine and heating oil at filling stations. Retail commerce guidelines within the Russian Federation are ruled by a authorities decree of January 19, 1998, it turns into invalid on January 1, 2021. The doc didn’t specify the foundations for buying and selling in gas, they have been defined first within the requirements for the technical operation of gasoline stations developed by the Ministry of Power, and later within the necessities of GOST (58404-2019), which is advisory in nature. On this regard, in the intervening time, filling stations can overtly promote non-automotive gas, and in some instances they cross it off as diesel, deceiving automotive homeowners.

Now the regulation could also be tightened. The Ministry of Trade and Commerce has ready a brand new draft authorities decree, which can quickly be thought-about by the Cupboard. Izvestia received acquainted with the doc. Amongst different provisions, it specifies the requirement for buying and selling at petrol stations, based on which petrol stations “solely promote motor gasoline and diesel gas”. Thus, the sale of marine gas, heating oil and different oil merchandise that don’t belong to the class of motor gasoline and diesel gas will probably be prohibited.

Rosstandart informed Izvestia that they help the initiative and take into account it obligatory and well timed.

“The proposal is primarily aimed toward defending in opposition to the actions of unscrupulous organizations,” the federal company defined.

Rosstandart harassed that always at gasoline stations, low-viscosity ship or heating oil and varied sorts of surrogate are bought beneath the guise of liquid vehicle gas.

The vice-president of the Impartial Gas Union (NTS) Dmitry Gusev additionally speaks about this. In accordance with him, some unscrupulous entrepreneurs go to fraudulent schemes, forge documentation at oil depots and promote non-automotive gas beneath the guise of diesel.

“In consequence, the state loses the unpaid excise tax, and the buyer dangers his automotive,” famous Dmitry Gusev.

When utilizing marine and heating oil, car breakdown and breakdown is feasible, and automotive homeowners are compelled to bear further materials prices. The turnover of “substitutes” for vehicle gas additionally negatively impacts the conscientious gamers, added in Rosstandart.

Although the instances of the sale of marine gas at gasoline stations at the moment are much less and fewer recorded, the issue nonetheless persists. For instance, within the Vladimir area and in particular person topics of the Ural Federal District, the division famous. Izvestia despatched a request to the workplace of the governor of the Vladimir area.

Assist “Izvestia” In accordance with the outcomes of state management within the first half of 2020, the actual fact of the sale of gas at gasoline stations that doesn’t adjust to the rules was established in 42 instances, Rosstandart informed Izvestia. The entire quantity of counterfeit and non-conforming gas for this era was 9%. A big share of violations at impartial filling stations – 13%, at community – 3%. The entire quantity of fines imposed following the outcomes of inspections amounted to 18.2 million rubles. Financial punishment for gasoline stations for low-quality gas is 1% of the proceeds from the sale of gas, however not lower than 500 thousand rubles. In case of repeated violation, it will increase to three% of the turnover, however not lower than 2 million rubles, or the work of the gasoline station is suspended for as much as 90 days.

Numerous surrogate

Marine gas differs from diesel gas (DF) primarily by its increased sulfur content material, Ivan Khomutov, normal director of Petromarket IG, defined to Izvestia.

The knowledgeable famous that along with marine gas, an entire line of substitute sorts is introduced on the diesel market, which will be bought as counterfeit or beneath their very own names: low-viscosity marine gas, heating oil, gasoline condensate distillate, and so forth.

– “Trustworthy” surrogates are intentionally bought by sure teams of finish shoppers as an alternative of the common gas – diesel gas of sophistication 5, since they’re glad not solely with the lower cost (a liter prices 35 rubles on common – Izvestia), but in addition with the buyer traits of those substitutes, – defined Ivan Khomutov.

Demand on the diesel gas market is 56% for varied autos – from automobiles to vans and tractors. Nonetheless, solely 11% of them adjust to Euro-5 requirements. Consequently, based on the knowledgeable, 89% don’t want such a normal gas but. Furthermore, about half of the autos meet the Euro-2 customary and under, and these are potential shoppers of surrogate gas.

“The homeowners of those automobiles haven’t any apparent purpose to fill them with costly gas of the best ecological class,” the knowledgeable famous.

In consequence, immediately surrogates occupy about 20% of the diesel gas market – that is 7–7.5 million tons per yr. In apply, surrogates are virtually all over the place. There are particularly a lot of them within the Volga and Central FDs – Vladimir and Nizhny Novgorod areas, Chuvashia, Mordovia and Mari El, the knowledgeable concluded.

Disastrous impact

Because the chairman of the board of the interregional public motion “Individuals’s Management” Alexey Smirnov informed Izvestia, As a consequence of the truth that marine gas accommodates a considerable amount of sulfur, burning when the car is transferring, it considerably pollutes the atmosphere.

Pulmonologist on the Scientific Hospital “Russian Railways Drugs” ON THE. Semashko Vyacheslav Ovechkin clarified in an interview with Izvestia that with an elevated focus of sulfur within the air, folks with persistent lung ailments will initially undergo.

– Sulfur dioxide in excessive focus can exacerbate, worsen the course of bronchial asthma. Additionally, with extended long-term publicity, the event of persistent bronchitis, tracheitis is feasible, – he concluded.

In accordance with Alexey Smirnov, usually, the gasoline station stele doesn’t show details about the distillate being bought, solely after receiving a examine, you will discover out that the automotive is full of marine gas.

Because the knowledgeable defined to Izvestia, any such gas is especially utilized by truckers who don’t worry concerning the state of the engine of another person’s automotive, or homeowners of previous automobiles who don’t want gas of the fifth class.

In accordance with auto knowledgeable Petr Bakanov, not like previous diesel engines, new automobiles can undergo drastically if they’re refueled with such a surrogate – the cleansing system will clog up and turn into unusable.