From Monday 11 April it is no longer necessary to have a test done at the GGD after a positive self-test for confirmation. The self-test is now the starting point for determining whether someone is infected with the corona virus. It is still possible to take a test at the GGD, for example for vulnerable people who cannot use a self-test and for people who need a proof of recovery to be able to travel.

The test streets of the GGD also remain open for healthcare personnel. They need a negative PCR test to be able to get out of quarantine earlier. Non-risk groups are still advised to take a test in case of corona complaints, and to go into isolation in the event of a positive self-test.

The new testing policy is part of the long-term strategy that the Ministry of Health announced at the beginning of this month. With testing and boosting, the responsibility now lies more with citizens themselves. “The aim of the strategy is to guarantee an open society, even if we end up in an unfavorable scenario,” wrote Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66).

The number of tests taken at the GGD has already decreased recently. Last week, the weekly average of infections registered at RIVM fell to almost 13,000, the lowest level since the end of last year. The number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals also continues to fall. On Sunday, 1,443 people with corona were in hospital, of which just over a hundred patients were in ICUs. At the end of March, that number was still above 2,000.