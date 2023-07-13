Home page politics

Demands “a NATO that does not doubt”: Volodymyr Zelenskyj. © Petr David Josek/dpa

Ukraine has been fighting for an invitation to join NATO for months. Now the alliance has dashed that hope. The Ukrainian President Selenskyj is annoyed when he comes to the NATO summit in Lithuania – even if allies like Germany promise more weapons to Kiev.

Vilnius – NATO is giving Russia-attacked Ukraine hope of joining the defense alliance, but attaches conditions to a formal invitation. A declaration made by the 31 member states at a summit meeting in Vilnius on Tuesday (July 11) states: “The future of Ukraine is in NATO.” However, an invitation is only possible “if the allies agree and meet the requirements are”. Concrete examples are reforms “in the area of ​​democracy and the security sector”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saw this decision as a clear signal – also because it also envisages a program for increased cooperation with Ukraine. “This is a strong package for Ukraine and a clear path towards NATO membership,” Stoltenberg said. For the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, however, this is clearly not enough. Having fought for a formal invitation for months, his hopes are now dashed.

Ukraine was hoping for a NATO invitation from the Vilnius summit: but allies disappoint Zelenskyy

Even before the formal decision, he vented his anger on the way to Vilnius. “It looks like there is no willingness to invite Ukraine into NATO or make it a member of the alliance,” he said. “For Russia, this is a motivation to continue its terror.” It is “absurd” not to set a timetable for his country’s accession. This vagueness is a sign of the weakness of the West.

After his arrival in Vilnius, Zelenskyy performed in front of thousands of people in Vilnius and strongly campaigned for acceptance into the military alliance. “NATO gives Ukraine security. Ukraine makes NATO stronger,” Zelenskyy said in a square in the center of the Lithuanian capital to cheers from people waving blue and yellow Ukrainian flags. He started the journey believing in a “strong NATO”. “A NATO that doesn’t doubt, doesn’t waste time and doesn’t look back at any aggressor,” he said, referring to Russia.

Today, Wednesday, the Ukrainian President will take part in the deliberations of the heads of state and government. Above all, the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, such as Poland and the Baltic States, had pushed for an invitation to Ukraine, while Germany and the USA did not want to go that far.

Selenskyj disappointed at the NATO summit in Vilnius: there was no invitation to join the alliance

NATO now wants to significantly expand cooperation and support for Ukraine. In the future, for example, there will be a NATO-Ukraine Council and a multi-year program to enable smooth cooperation between the armed forces of Ukraine and the alliance. In addition, the country is to be spared the usual pre-accession program for new members. After a formal invitation to join the alliance, it could be accepted much more quickly than, for example, the Western Balkan countries of Montenegro or North Macedonia. However, a concrete timetable for accession is not planned for the time being.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) emphasized in Vilnius that for him the main focus is now on concrete military aid for the fight against Russia. At the start of the summit, he promised Ukraine a new weapons package worth 700 million euros. Among other things, a further 40 Marder armored personnel carriers, 25 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks and five armored recovery vehicles from industrial stocks as well as two launchers for Patriot anti-aircraft missiles of the Bundeswehr are to be delivered. Scholz said Germany was “right at the forefront” with his help. (A Haase, M Fischer, C Hoffmann)