With videoAn extension had to be used after a blistering desperate offensive, but a frustrating consolation final in the Nations League tournament awaits the Orange on Sunday. Croatia was simply the stronger team in the end: 2-4.

Anyone who had counted on a lazy and summery practice game on Wednesday evening will be sucked into a wonderful international match for 120 minutes in De Kuip. The noise, the intensity of the game, the goals, the tension: not a second gets boring in the semi-final match in the Nations League tournament between the Netherlands and Croatia. Although the Orange dragged out a good extension, the 2-4 defeat against the number three of the World Cup in Qatar is ultimately justified.

The Dutch national team will have to make do with a consolation final for the bronze in Enschede next Sunday afternoon. A frustrating prospect after a long and tough club season, but also a logical consequence of the game image in Rotterdam. Once again, the real European top seems to be too ambitious for this Dutch national team.





For the second time in three international matches, national coach Ronald Koeman is facing a defeat, after the hopeless 4-0 against France in March, a sign that his second term of office has had a difficult start – and is currently surrounded by headaches.

Sizzling final offensive

Although substitute Bruno Petkovic’s third Croatian goal comes late, the visitors have been simply the better in De Kuip for a long time. Thanks to substitute Noa Lang, a blistering final offensive by the Orange led to the equalizer, but it turned out to be not enough in the end. Exhausted, the Dutch players collapse after more than 120 minutes of football, not long after Luka Modric also made 2-4 from a penalty kick. See also Putin's forces expect fighting in Kherson In everything, the decor in De Kuip on Wednesday evening underlines that this is not an average exhibition match, but a direct fight for a final. Many thousands of Croats create a sultry football atmosphere as you rarely see at international matches, tightly packed on the southwestern side of the Rotterdam stadium.

The match itself is also intense. The game is not always uplifting, but it is of a serious international level, with 22 top players fighting for every meter. Significant in that respect is the difficulty that Xavi Simons has with the Orange to hook up. He is not the only one, but perhaps the best player in the Eredivisie is having a hard time as a left winger, trumped by the physically strong Croats, and replaced by Koeman after more than an hour of play.

Luka Modric made the decision: 2-4. © REUTERS



But also purely technically, the number three of the World Cup in Qatar is the better one in De Kuip. Although the Orange takes the lead in the first half through a nice team goal by Donyell Malen, the better game is in many respects for Croatia. Well deserved after 72 minutes is the 2-1 from Mario Pasalic, who taps in from close range from a low cross from the left. A goal that fits flawlessly in the game image – and that seems to break the Orange for a moment in De Kuip, the stadium where it had not lost a match for more than twenty years. See also Picking up seven kilos of drugs with the Mini in Amsterdam, for the French market That balance of power is not necessarily strange. Koeman specifically opts for a refreshed team, in some cases born out of necessity, in which every line actually plays together for the first time, and with captain Virgil van Dijk as the only thirty-something at the kick-off. Croatia offers a strong and more experienced collective, of course with Modric as the great director.

Flash of class

His unparalleled pass alone shortly after the break, with the outside foot in the depth, culminating in a shot by striker Andrej Kramaric that sails just wide of the goal. A few minutes later it’s still right. Striker Cody Gakpo chokes completely unnecessarily on Modric when defending and holds the midfielder, after which referee Istvan Kovacs points to the spot. Kramaric hits the target: 1-1.

Before that, the Orange has actually only shown a flash of class once, after 34 minutes of play. After a short combination on the left, Nathan Aké quickly passes the ball to Mats Wieffer, who only has to open up to reach Malen. The right winger gets a lot of time and space, only needs to place the ball well and hits diagonally: 1-0.

Croatia celebrates, Orange is disappointed. © Pim Ras Photography



It is a goal that more or less stands on its own in the first half. Croatia is already the better team, regularly pushing the Orange far back in front of its own goal. Opportunities are not very numerous on both sides for a long time, but the blistering final phase makes up for a lot. The Orange unleashes a compelling all-or-nothing desperate offensive, with keeper Justin Bijlow also coming forward. First Gakpo and Aké miss, but in the 96th minute it is still a hit thanks to substitute Lang: 2-2. See also "Sexy, but too sweet" - gossip king Michael Graeter remembers

Koeman roars with joy, the Dutch try to raise themselves one more time, but the defeat is still a fact in extra time: 2-4.

