The health ministry defines Covid “extreme risk” as being a 14-day cumulative incidence of 250 or more. For the first time in four months, there are now no municipalities in the Balearics which have this status.

There are in fact just seven municipalities in the so-called “high risk” category – an incidence of 150 or more. These are Sencelles, 207.7 (based on seven positive cases over the 14 days); Pollensa, 192.1 (32); Es Mercadal (Minorca), 188.1 (ten); Andratx, 174.9 (20); Ibiza 160.4 (82); Deya 158.7 (one case); Ses Salines, 157.0 (eight).

At the other end of the scale, 23 municipalities are categorized as being “new normality” – an incidence below 25. Alaior (Minorca) is 21.1 (two cases), Algaida is 17.3 (one) and Ciutadella (Minorca) is 13.1 (four). Otherwise, there are 20 municipalities with zero incidence – Alaro, Ariany, Banyalbufar, Buger, Bunyola, Campanet, Consell, Costitx, Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca), Escorca, Estellencs, Ferreries (Minorca), Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Lloseta, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Puigpunyent, Sant Llorenç and Santa Eugenia.

Of some other municipalities, Calvia’s incidence is 118.0 (61 cases), Palm is 74.8 (316) and Alcudia is 57.6 (12). Until recently, Alcudia had the highest incidence in Mallorca.

In the whole of the Balearics, there are 67 municipalities, 53 of them in Mallorca.