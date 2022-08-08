





The program No Mundo da Bola, from TV Brasil, celebrated the 500th edition this Sunday (7) with a star-studded lineup. The brothers Zico and Edu, former Brazilian soccer stars, participated in the debate, as well as Zenon, Brazilian champion with Guarani in the 70s. They accompanied presenter Sérgio Du Bocage and commentator Márcio Guedes. The attraction separated some testimonies not yet shown, such as the interview that Edu gave to the painting ‘Os Setentões’ in which he told a story of when he accidentally stopped his brother’s car when he was playing in Italy. Zico recalled, laughing, the unusual situation.

“It was a Sunday, there was no one on the street in Udine. A Udinese fan picked us up and took us home. The car stayed there in the same place for about four days until someone managed to unlock it”, revealed Galinho.

No Mundo da Bola Program, 500 program, MNDB – Carlos Colla/Reserved Rights

In another material, originally prepared for the ‘Album da bola’ section, Zico, the top scorer in Maracanã’s history, with 334 goals, demonstrated that self-confidence was a fundamental element for career success.

‘I know the path of the beam, I was born with that stamp. Inside the area, she blundered [o Zico] kept it’, said the ace in an excerpt of the painting.

Participants also responded to the week’s survey, about which Brazilian teams will advance in the home matches of the Libertadores quarterfinals (Flamengo x Corinthians and Palmeiras x Atlético-MG). The guests were unanimous in pointing out Flamengo and Palmeiras as favorites to reach the semifinals.

“It’s raining in the wet”, said Zenon, who also revealed that he was honored to participate in the 500th edition of No Mundo da Bola. “Missing Alberto Leo. I’m feeling very emotional”, revealed the former player, referring to the journalist, former presenter of No Mundo da Bola, who passed away in June 2016.







