Early season scare

In the second free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the terrible crash that had occurred to a Pol Espargaro on the Portimão track, with the Spanish rider who had reported well eight fractures in several parts of the body, including one to the dorsal vertebra and other pulmonary contusions. As the weeks and months went on, the conditions of the number 44 of the GasGas Tech3 team became more and more comforting, so much so that a potential return to the track was speculated on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend.

The renunciation at Mugello

However, the team has officially announced yet again the absence of the 31-year-old Catalan al Mugello, thanks to an edema around the vertebra which makes Espargaró’s participation in Tuscany impossible, moreover on a very fast circuit which requires the best of physical preparation. In the team’s press release, the replacement of the Spaniard with was thus made official Jonas Folgerat his fourth GP this season.

The prediction of the return

In any case, the times for the return of Aleix’s brother do not seem distant: the intention, in fact, is to be able to get back on the saddle of his KTM RC16 possibly in one of the next GPs on the calendar, both scheduled in the two weeks subsequent to that of Mugello and which will anticipate the summer break of the world championship. Consequently, the return could materialize at the Sachsenring, for the German GP (from 16 to 18 June) or at worst in Assen, in this case for the Dutch GP (June 23-25). If the Catalan does not succeed in the goal, the wait will be all for the British GP at Silverstone, scheduled however in the first weekend of August.

Espargaró’s words

“I was really looking forward to getting back on the bike, but as I said from the beginning, the final decision would be made the doctors who asked me to wait a few more days – said Augusto Fernandez’s teammate – my original plan was to come back for one of these next three races before the summer break and that continues to be the idea. The important thing is to be physically ready, now I will have some more days to continue working at home and to get in the best possible shape as soon as possible. I feel really good and I’m really motivated. I hope to see everyone again as soon as possible.”