There is also the war in Ukraine indirectly behind the logistical problems that effectively canceled the Friday program of Termas de Rio Hondo. This was explained by the CEO of Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta, in a short press conference in Argentina, explaining why tomorrow it will not be possible to carry out the first day of free practice. The main problem was the failure of the engines of the planes carrying the material from Indonesia and which made a stop in Mombasa, Kenya. The indirect problem is that it was not possible to replace these planes quickly because most of the companies operating these material transports are Russian. And as a result of the sanctions, these planes can no longer fly.

repair teams

–

“And we use these companies for 20% of our flights – explained Ezpeleta – so since the outbreak of the war and as a result of the sanctions, at the moment we have fewer means of transport available. We have given a mandate to the companies to send immediately some repair teams in Mombasa. If all goes as planned, they should complete the repairs in the afternoon in Mombasa and leave at 8 pm local time, in time to get the material to us tomorrow and allow us to race on Saturday. Unfortunately these things can happen. in the future we may have to reconsider races that are too close together with less than 7 days between one and the other. But this time we didn’t think there was a risk because between one race and another there were 14 days “. The program has been changed, everyone is waiting for the planes, but at the moment nothing can be ruled out, even that the GP does not run at all.