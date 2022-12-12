I repeat: no more traffic fines will be issued in Belgium. How lucky they are there.

Disclaimer: it’s only for a month, but still. Belgians need worry less about the fact that if you heat just five kilometers per hour too much, you can get a print. That’s what matters December 15, 2023 through January 15, 2023 not happen, this because police unions are calling on officers to go on strike!

No traffic fines in Belgium

It says ‘where possible’. Gross exceedances or dangerous driving behavior are (fortunately) fined. It is up to the officers themselves to assess whether such a situation can lead to a fine. The agents’ action comes because, according to them, the federal government has not kept to the agreements made. We are of course talking about money here, and in particular about wage surcharges and an end-of-career scheme.

The police unions have therefore declared this month a ‘fine-free month’. Minor offenses such as ringing the bell in the car, not wearing a seatbelt or driving too fast remain unpunished. In the Netherlands you ‘save’ a lot on this, because the amounts are not tender. However, there is no stopping here.

Dissatisfaction

The police officers are dissatisfied. They would receive a surcharge of 60 euros net in 2023, knows VRT to report. Yes, we are talking about such a relatively small amount. But the federal government has agreed to this. Now it appears that the amount will be spread over three years. Well, then it’s even less money. And, a deal is a deal, according to the agents.

Another factor is the end-of-career scheme. If you are 58 years old as a cop, you could stop. Good deal! In our case, at least for many average jobs, that is much higher. From next year, that age will be raised to 63 years, which was not agreed upon according to the unions.

So a lot of hassle, luckily we have very little to do with it. But, if you go to Belgium this Christmas, you know that the chance of a traffic fine is smaller if you don’t go too crazy. Still a nice thought!

