Traffic jams in front of schools are also part of everyday life in Germany. The scenes of frantic unloading of children by taxi mums or taxi dads, the risky reversing and the stops perhaps in the second row, are known to everyone. According to research by ADAC, the main German automotive association, last year one in five children was taken to school by one of their parents in the morning. Now a Bavarian city says enough to “parental taxis” and invites children to go to school alone. And it does so with a loyalty operation. The city is Augsburg, Augusta in the Italianization, where the municipality launched the «Leave [a casa] the parents' taxi” to encourage primary school children to reach their schools on foot.

The initiative started on Monday and will last until June 28, during this period for every day they go to school without a car, pupils will receive a stamp from the teachers on a special points card. The more stamps they collect, the better, because at the end of the campaign they will be able to collect prizes such as tickets for outdoor municipal swimming pools, workshops or visits to museums. “Parents who take their children in the car put other schoolchildren at risk when traffic becomes chaotic,” says Martina Wild, deputy mayor of Augsburg, adding: “children enjoy walking. At the same time, this is a contribution to climate protection and, above all, a way to ensure that there is less car traffic on the roads to schools and in front of educational institutions. It is therefore also a system to improve road safety.”

Some primary schools in the Bavarian city had previously carried out similar initiatives independently, but now the campaign is being developed homogeneously throughout the city. In addition to the municipality, the project is supported by the Sports Office, the Bundesliga team FC Augsburg and the city museums. The most enthusiastic, it seems, are the children. Julius (not his real name), interviewed by the Bavarian Radio and Television about this initiative, dispels all doubts: «when you go to school by car you have to sit on a seat, fasten your seat belt and then there is nothing else to do but watch tediously out the window.”