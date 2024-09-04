Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Brandenburg’s SPD vice-chairman is calling for a ban on talk shows for party leaders. Meanwhile, Bundestag member Macit Karaahmetoğlu is pointing to the successes of the traffic light coalition.

Berlin – After the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia with their disastrous SPD results, some Social Democrats are probably a little on edge. Especially in Brandenburg, where an election is still to come. There, SPD candidates are distancing themselves from their party’s top personnel in Berlin just a few weeks before the election.

Many blame the party’s prominent figures and the traffic light government for their poor performance in Thuringia and Saxony. Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke has made it clear that he does not want any support from Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the election campaign. Now Brandenburg’s SPD deputy leader Katrin Lange is following suit.

SPD state vice-chairman before Brandenburg election: “Certain people no longer in talk shows”

It would be “a lot gained” if “certain people no longer appeared on talk shows”. This would be “unbearable”, said Lange in an interview. She may also have been referring to an appearance by SPD leader Saskia Esken, who had to backtrack after a failed statement about the Solingen attack.

Criticism of Lange’s initiative is now coming from Berlin. “I don’t think much of banning talk shows – what a nonsense suggestion,” said Bundestag member Macit Karaahmetoğlu in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “Every invited guest should use such formats to present their own and the party’s position in a way that is understandable to all viewers. Some people may not like some of the appearances, but that does not mean that one should ban the comrades from appearing.” If that were the standard, top politicians would no longer be allowed to appear on such programs at all, says Karaahmetoğlu.

AfD election victory in Thuringia: “We knowingly accepted damage to our democratic values”

About the strong performance of the AfD He was concerned about the results of the elections in Saxony and Thuringia. He believes that the idea that these were protest votes and a warning against the traffic light government – and thus also against the SPD – is too short-sighted. “I am tired of interpreting the AfD’s successes as the result of protest voting. If a right-wing extremist party in both states receives a third of all votes, that is not a well-intentioned warning shot, but a conscious and accepted damage to our democratic and liberal values,” said Karaahmetoğlu.

Macit Karaahmetoğlu has been a member of the Bundestag since 2021. He is deputy chairman of the German-Turkish Parliamentary Group in the Bundestag. © Peter Sieben

However, it must be noted: “More and more people in Germany are hoping that this right-wing extremist party will give them a feeling of security in uncertain times that are almost entirely dominated by crises. The parties currently in government at the federal level are failing to give this subgroup of our population the impression that they have solutions to the problems of our time.”

A lesson for the traffic light coalition? “Worked hard to make Germany fit for the future”

Don’t the traffic light parties then have to communicate better? “We were not elected to campaign for four years, but to advance important social projects,” says Karaahmetoğlu. For him, it is crucial that the current federal government “has taken many important measures in a time of multiple crises.”

The traffic light coalition has managed to get inflation and the energy crisis under control. “The coalition has worked hard over the past three years to make Germany fit for the future.” That will continue for the next nine months. “Only then will the election campaign begin, and during it we will certainly be able to explain to people what was so important about the traffic light policy and what our ideas for the coming years look like.”

Lindner says people are fed up with migration – sharp criticism from the SPD

A key issue in the election campaign in Thuringia and Saxony was migration, but debates about asylum have also been reignited in federal politics, at least since the attack in Solingen, which was presumably carried out by a man from Syria. Union politicians recently accused the traffic light coalition of a lack of ability to act. But there was also harsh criticism from coalition partners.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) said that people had “the Fed up of the state losing control over migration“I can only shake my head. I think he is overestimating the issue and wants to distract from the fact that people are fed up with the troublemaking and disputes in the federal government,” said Karaahmetoğlu. “He and his party are only too happy to be involved in this.”

It is the right thing for the federal government to have now decided on measures so that the issue is no longer the focus of public discourse. “There are a whole range of other issues such as pensions, health, climate protection that are just as important to people, if not more important. And these should be brought back into focus,” warns Karaahmetoğlu.