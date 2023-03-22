Volker Schrörs and Robert Habeck have a common destiny, whether they like it or not. Because Habeck, the climate minister, wants to put the building sector on course for Paris and is shaking the cellar doors of the republic. That’s why Schrörs, the heating engineer, has to devote himself to the problem children in the basement more often than ever before in his more than forty years of work.

The mornings in Schrör’s 70-hour week have been on the phone for weeks. It rings non-stop, everyone wants to know what’s going on with the old heaters and the new ones, when he can deliver a heat pump or a new gas boiler and at what price. When the consultation is over, the second half begins, then he tucks his folder under his arm, gets in the car and drives out to the people, their houses, heating systems and problems.

At the beginning there is the calculation of the heating load

The problem of Simone Zeller and Thorsten Neuss is 23 years old. “If we didn’t have to, we would let our oil heating run until it broke,” says Zeller. But the couple feels they can’t afford it. They no longer put off the question of what to do with the oil heating and the even older 2000-liter oil tanks. Not since the draft bill from the Ministry of Economics has been making the rounds, which envisages banning the installation of new gas and oil heating systems from 2024. So now or never.

Zeller and Neuss, who actually have different names, are sitting in the conservatory with the heating engineer Schrörs. Before they talk about heating technology, let’s talk about their house, its age, its bathrooms and its condition. That’s the basis of any sensible heating cost calculation, Schrörs believes, and something that isn’t done often enough at the moment in the over-excited loops of the heating market. Electrical trades understand something about heat pumps, but little about heating loads. At the same time, there are still colleagues in his trade who don’t want to know much about the new technology, says the foreman of the Wiesbaden-Rheingau-Taunus guild. Take the old heater out, put the new one in, then see if it really gets warm – “Customers don’t see the results until years later,” says the heating engineer.



Old fossil: Anyone who owns a 30-year-old oil heating system like this is now urgently looking for a replacement.

Image: Picture Alliance



Schrörs, 63 years old, blue wool sweater, sneakers, asks the most important data of his potential new customers in a sonorous voice. They live in 220 square meters on three floors, they often rent out the basement to holiday guests. In 2008 they moved into the Wiesbaden house and used around 3000 liters of heating oil every year to supply their 15 radiators. This corresponds to a calorific value of around 29,000 kilowatt hours. In addition, old convectors still hang on the walls everywhere. The radiators carry comparatively little water and therefore need high flow temperatures. It should be 70 degrees in winter. Schrörs says: “These are the worst radiators you could have.”







Nobody likes to hear the worst of anything. But that doesn’t make it unnecessary to ask what the alternative costs. “Each radiator 250 to 300 euros plus installation,” is the answer. For Zeller and Neuss, that means the radiators have to wait. As a prefabricated building from 1979, the insulation of your house is not a bad case, but it is also not good enough to easily convert to a heat pump. Two thirds of the apartments in this country are just as old or even older. In addition, as was customary at the time, the walls were paneled with asbestos panels. “New insulation is not up for discussion,” Zeller makes clear.