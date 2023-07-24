Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Amsterdam wants to ban cruise ships from the city center. The ban is another measure in the fight against mass tourism and increasing air pollution. © Koen Van Weel/dpa

Amsterdam wants to move a cruise terminal out of the city center – another measure in the fight against mass tourism and air pollution.

Amsterdam – Cruise ships are increasingly regarded as Dirt throwers and are thus becoming more and more a symbol of environmental pollution. Amsterdam now wants to take action against this. The capital of the Netherlands wants to ban cruise ships from the city. More than 100 ships dock in Amsterdam every year.

The central cruise terminal on the IJ water body near Amsterdam Central Station is to be closed. The city parliament accepted a corresponding motion with a large majority. The ban is another measure in the fight against mass tourism and increasing air pollution.

Ban on cruise ships in Amsterdam: fight against mass tourism and air pollution

Around 20 million visitors come to the city with around 800,000 inhabitants every year – most of them crowd the historic ring of canals, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Approximately 300,000 travelers on the big cruise ships a year is only a relatively small proportion, but it is also a signal for the city. Politicians recently complained that people would descend on the city like “a plague of locusts” every time a cruise ship docked.

“The polluting cruises do not fit with our city’s sustainable goals,” said left-liberal politician Ilana Rooderkerk. “It’s time to act, the climate won’t wait.” One Study by the research institute CE Delft showed that a cruise ship in the port of Amsterdam emits as many pollutants in one day as 31,000 trucks on the city motorway.

Amsterdam bans cruise ships: first plans in 2016

The ruling party D66 from Amsterdam also refers to Venice, which has no major cruise ships since 2021 allows more. Since then, the emission of pollutants has fallen by 80 percent, according to a recently published study. The decision in Amsterdam comes as no surprise: the first plans had already been made in 2016. How quickly the decision can be implemented remains unclear. A new terminal for cruise ships has to be built somewhere else, far from downtown Amsterdam.

So far, the rules for renting apartments to travelers, for example with the Airbnb service, have been severely restricted. The opening hours of pubs and brothels in the red light district have been shortened. Smoking weed is also no longer allowed in the old center of Amsterdam. The capital is also increasingly trying to fend off the notorious British party tourists on social media. (hg/dpa)