Whe made a purchase on the German Internet platforms of Otto, Mediamarkt, Kaufland or others, including the order, e-mail, mobile phone number, postal address and bank details, if applicable. As the television program “Plusminus” recently reported, the data of 700,000 customers from all over Germany was freely available on the internet. You cannot protect yourself against such data scandals. If companies use insecure infrastructure and hackers attack or even data is specifically sold on to third parties, the consumer is the victim and suffers from the actions that follow.

The author of these lines has been noticing what that means for a few weeks now. One of the email addresses has fallen into the hands of spammers to the extent that annoying ads are pouring in every minute. With constantly changing senders, making programming the spam filter almost impossible. If the e-mail provider cannot solve such problems at the source, the only option is to switch mailboxes.