A temporary ban on the use of sharp knives in kitchens is being imposed in juvenile detention centres. It is one of six measures taken after the fatal stabbing last month in Den Hey-Acker youth prison in Breda and ‘previous serious incidents’.

“Think of the knives with which meat or vegetables are cut during cooking activities,” reports the Judicial Institutions Agency (DJI). A knife to lubricate a sandwich will remain available. “The measure to ban sharp knives will take at least six months,” the DJI said. From now on, young inmates cook with pre-cut meat and vegetables and the peelers intended for fruit and potatoes are replaced by peelers.

With this drastic measure, the RJJI wants to limit the risk of new, serious stabbing incidents as much as possible. The measure to ban sharp knives will take at least six months and will be evaluated and adjusted if necessary.

In mid-April, a stabbing took place in Den Hey-Acker youth prison in Breda, in which a 19-year-old prisoner died. A suspect, one year younger, from The Hague, was immediately arrested. A 20-year-old fellow inmate was injured.

The RJJI says that the stabbing and previous serious incidents in juvenile detention centers have prompted discussions with employees, managers, works council and other involved parties. This has resulted in six measures to ‘improve safety and quality of life for staff and young people’.

Group size is also taken into account. “We have been working for many years with eight to ten young people in one group. Because the target group has demonstrably changed and hardened, the group approach is once again being discussed at administrative level.”

Security against contraband

Other measures consist of developing and working with an alert list that focuses on the mental status of young people, and improving security against contraband. A team of specialists will also examine the rules and customs within juvenile detention centers and then 'enter into discussion with the group leaders'. In addition, it is examined how the image can be improved.

The juvenile detention center made headlines a few months ago when a juvenile who was incarcerated escaped. The young detainee had a firearm and was taking DJI staff hostage with it. He was eventually shot dead by the police in Belgium.

In Den Hey-Acker there are boys who have been admitted to the juvenile detention center for criminal reasons. They are serving on the basis of preventive detention, night detention or juvenile detention and are serving a maximum sentence of two years. The State Juvenile Detention Center consists of four locations: Den Hey-Acker in Breda, De Hartelborgt in Spijkenisse, De Hunnerberg in Nijmegen and Horsterveen in Evertsoord. The age of the detained young people is between 12 and 23 years.