Magistrates on an almost free holiday in Pianosa. The government squeeze is coming

The news of the news had made a lot of noise almost free holidays of the magistrates on an island overlooking the Tyrrhenian seized: Pianosa. The robes competed to get a place in those off-limits resorts for mere mortals by paying negligible figures, 7-10 € per day. Now – reads Il Giornale – the government has decided to intervene and ruin the judges’ holidays. Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove, who also has the delegation to prisons, claims to have put a squeeze on a bad habit that had lasted for too many years. And the real estate assets of value of the penitentiary administration, Dalmastro announces, will be the object of a privatization plan destined above all to finance the construction of dignified barracks for the prison police officers “who today sometimes have at their disposal smaller spaces than those guaranteed to prisonerswithout, however, having committed no crime“.

“We have decided – explains Delmastro to Il Giornale – to intervene on all assignment levels, both those defined centrally with the national tender and for the places left available to local management. Prison goods are intended for the welfare of prison workers prison police. Locally, this has not always been the case in the past. Only if the penitentiary’s requests are lower than the offer, access to the facilities can be allowed to the rest of the justice sector. But I can guarantee that if the excess housing is assigned to magistrates, it certainly won’t happen again at the prices I read in the investigation“.

Read also: Magistrates on holiday for €7 a day in Pianosa, the island that is under seizure

Read also: Rome, lawyers in revolt: “Slow justice, strengthen the Judicial Councils”

Subscribe to the newsletter

