costcothe membership store giant, is known for offering a wide range of quality products at competitive prices, however, customers have reported that various branches restrict the purchasing cakes, cookies and donuts, which has caused both rival companies and their clients to react.

Many Costco consumers usually go to their branches for the irresistible desserts, which many buy to start a business, however, the chain has limited allegedly foods such as cakes and pies, which has generated endless interactions.

It all started when customers, wanting to buy desserts, announced limitations due to partners when purchasing cakes. In response, Costco’s rival companies, such as Sam’s Club and City Club, reacted immediately by seeking to attract customers, this by revealing that They sold desserts without any limitation.

In addition to this, the Costco donuts unleashed conflict among resellers, since in recent days, through the TikTok social network, the ‘@andreschavito420’ account, showed that the partners do not only argue over the cakes.

During the viral video, it was shown that customers with current membership were arguing over Costco donuts, however, the controversy is still open, because there are also customers who have shown that when they go to the stores, there are no longer signs. restriction on desserts.

What services does Costco offer?

Costco Wholesale Corporation, the club-type chain, the second largest chain in the world in the retail category after Walmart, since 2014, remains among the taste of its members because by providing memberships, it provides competitive products for their quality and prices.

The members-only store, founded by James Sinegal, Jeffrey Brotman on September 15, 1983 in Seattle, Washington, United States, maintains a varied catalog of its services.

The company with headquarters in Issaquah, Washington, United States, subsidiaries of Costco Wholesale Canada, Costco Travel, MORE, has branches in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain , France, Iceland and China.

The international chain of self-service stores, seeking to stand out between price and quality, offers a wide variety of assortment to its members, as well as exclusive products, including its ‘Kirkland Signature’ brand.

On its website, Costco highlights its catalog, which you can find:

⦿ Toys

⦿ Clothing

⦿ Watchmaking

⦿ Sports items

⦿ Tires

⦿ Appliances

⦿ Kitchen supplies

⦿ Jewelry

⦿ Decoration

⦿ Electronic products

