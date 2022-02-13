Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Head of Government of the Mexico Citymentioned in a press conference, this Sunday, that there will be no more privatizations of any kindnot only in the capital, but throughout the country.

The words of the local president came through, because she mentioned that a Historic momentof everything that has been fought for and has become a reality.

He explained that it is something that represents a process and listed different aspects, which he considers to be there are no more privatizations in education, health and public space.

He added that “a few” no longer enjoy the right to townwhile the vast majority, before could not enjoy this right, he said.

The brunette said that it is something that the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is undertaking.

He sent his support and solidarity to the person in charge of the Executive Power. He expressed that the federal president is facing the transformation of public life in Mexico.

Visit to the Temporary Shelter ‘San Miguel’

The Head of Government together with the mayor of Iztacalco, Armando Quintero and various local officials, visited the Hostel Transitory ‘San Miguel’.

He mentioned that it is a place for people who do not have family or accompaniment to get ahead, in addition, he stated that he will always reach out to “those who have the least.”

He added that the inhabitants of the capital are characterized by being supportive and their government will always attend to the most vulnerable.