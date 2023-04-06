Just because there are no more police officers with half helmets with stop signs hanging out of Porsche 911 Targas, it doesn’t mean that the Dutch police don’t have nice cars anymore. You just have to try a little harder to spot them. Because did you know, for example, that the police also drive Jaguars? This is nothing new, but in a recent video (at the bottom of the page) by the police, this is particularly noticeable.

The most famous police cars are the Volkswagen Tourans, Mercedes B-classes and the Audi A6s. These cars are purchased in huge numbers. For the inconspicuous cars, the police prefer a diverse fleet. Logical, because if the inconspicuous police always drove a silver Volvo V90, everyone would pay attention to it.

The police really drive everything

If you pay a little attention to YouTube videos of the police, you really see everything. Even Peugeot 508s, a Tesla Model S or a Mercedes-AMG A 35. And so also Jaguars. That sounds a lot more spectacular than it is, because this is simply the Jaguar XE, which is a direct competitor of the BMW 3 series or Audi A4. And nobody cares about that either.

We asked the police media briefing for some additional information about the Jaguar XE, but have not heard back yet. We do come across a calibration report of a blue Jaguar XE on the website of the police. It is the P300 version, which has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 300 hp. New, the blue Jaguar cost about 71,000 euros. A little Audi or BMW with 300 horsepower costs about the same.

The police Jaguar XE in a video

In the video at 3:33 there is another attempt to make the car unrecognizable by blurring the logo on the steering wheel, but the standing pose at 3:55 clearly shows the dark XE. At 5:39 we see a blue copy, which is used in a chase. We do not know how many Jaguars the police drive exactly.