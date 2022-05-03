Fewer and fewer supermarkets have a standard holder where you can grab a free plastic bag for your chicory stumps, pears and carrots. How do you get them home safely?

Lidl has had its Lidl Green Bag since 2018. Albert Heijn and Aldi also ended the free plastic bags in the fruit and vegetable department.

Good news, thinks Elisah Pals of Zero Waste Nederland, a citizens’ movement that is committed to reducing waste. “It is a strong signal that supermarkets are sending out and we are very happy with that.” The question is: how do you transport your carrots and cauliflower? “It’s not that difficult at all,” says Pals. “Albert Heijn shows that it is possible by introducing reusable bags. You can also buy them at Lidl for a while.”

1. Take fruit and vegetables with you

"Apples or tangerines can also be put on the belt," says Pals. "So always ask yourself whether it is necessary to do something around it."

2. Use reusable bags or bags

,,AH gives them away for free with the groceries for the first period, after that they are 30 cents each. To be honest, I usually do my shopping at the market. I always take bags and tidy with me.

3. Be prepared

Always keep bags, pouches or neatly in your car or bicycle bag. Or in your backpack. “If you drive home from work and stop at the supermarket, you can immediately take them with you.”

4. Use bags made of natural materials

,,I use neat cotton. The nets at AH are made of nylon, which in turn release microplastics. Many bags are still made of plastic. I choose a natural fiber: cotton or linen. Those bags are also easy to repair if there is a hole in them. Then you can enjoy it even longer.”

5. Bring your own bread bags

"You can ask at the bakery, the bread stall on the market and even at the supermarket if the bread can be put in your own bread bag instead of a plastic bag. Just ask an employee if you see unpackaged loaves of bread."

6. Fill your own jars and containers

“You can also fill your own pots and trays in many places, such as at the Pieter Pot supermarket. Other supermarkets are also opening up more options for buying products without packaging. For example, Albert Heijn has also started a trial at a branch in Rotterdam.

